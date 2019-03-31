Seliskar: “This is everything we could have hoped for” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
Reported by Jared Anderson.
200 BREASTSTROKE
- NCAA Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91
- American Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91
- U.S. Open Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91
- Meet Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91
- 2018 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:50.17
Top 8 Finishers:
- Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:48.70
- Max McHugh, Minnesota – 1:49.41
- Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:49.90
- Caio Pumputis, Georgia Tech – 1:50.79
- Reece Whitley, Cal – 1:50.84
- Paul DeLakis, Ohio State – 1:52.05
- Benjamin Walker, Texas A&M – 1:53.09
- James Guest, Georgia – 1:53.47
In a historically-fast 200 breaststroke, the list of men under 1:50 all-time grew from five to seven. Cal’s Andrew Seliskar paced himself comfortably for the first 100, then turned on the jets and cruised by Indiana’s Ian Finnerty for the win in 1:48.70. Seliskar moves to #3 all-time, just hundredths behind Kevin Cordes for the #2 spot.
