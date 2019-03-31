Preston Forst Dominates 200 Fly and 400 IM on Day 3 in Christiansburg

2019 CHRISTIANSBURG SECTIONALS

March 28th to 31st, 2019

Christiansburg, Virginia

SCY (25 yard course)

Preston Forst of Enfinity Aquatics continued to be the most dominant swimmer on the boys’ side of the meet at the 2019 Christiansburg Sectionals, winning 2 more races in dominant fashion.

After finishing 12 seconds ahead of the field in the 500 on Friday, and also winning the 100 fly by a much-narrower 4 tenths, he went totally unchallenged on Saturday night in his two races: the 200 fly and 400 IM.

In the 200 fly, he swam a 1:43.53, which undercut his previous lifetime best of 1:46.81 from Winter Juniors. His time on Saturday would’ve won that race pretty easily, though at the time he was just 6th.

Among high school swimmers, only Gianluca Urlando, Brendan Burns, and Ethan Harder have been faster this season.

The big difference-maker for Forst in this swim was his improved endurance. His 2nd 50 on Saturday was a second faster than Winter Juniors, his 3rd 50 was a second-and-a-half faster, and his final 50 was about a second faster as well.

Comparative Splits:

Meet 50 100 150 200/Final Preston Forst Juniors – East 23.76 50.83 1:18.81 1:46.81 Preston Forst Sectoinals 23.62 49.82 1:16.30 1:43.53

Later in the session, Forst also won the 400 IM, swimming a 3:53.02. He was the only swimmer under 4 minutes in that race, and won by almost 8 seconds ahead of Lancaster Aquatic Club’s Nicholas Lynam. Forst’s previous best time in the 400 IM was a 3:55.79 done at last year’s Spring Sectionals.

On the girls’ side of the meet, 757 Swim’s Colby Hurt had a swim even more dominant on Saturday. In the girls’ 400 IM, the 17-year old Auburn commit swam a 4:15.17. While that was about 9-tenths shy of her lifetime best (done in March of 2018), it won the race by 9.7 seconds.

Hurt has previous wins in the 100 breast (1:03.12) and 1650 free (16:29.70) at the meet, but opted out of the 200 breast/400 IM back-to-back double on Saturday.

Other Day 3 Winners:

14-year old Camille Spink of NCAP won the girls’ 50 free in 23.00, leading a Nation’s Capital 1-2 finish with Sheridan Phalen (23.59). Spink’s time ranks her 3rd nationally among 13-14s in the event this season, and ties her for 41st all-time in age group history.

of NCAP won the girls’ 50 free in 23.00, leading a Nation’s Capital 1-2 finish with (23.59). Spink’s time ranks her 3rd nationally among 13-14s in the event this season, and ties her for 41st all-time in age group history. Virginia Tech post-grad Chun-Feng Wu won the boys’ 50 free in 19.88, followed by his teammate Lucas Bureau in 20.16. The top-finishing junior-aged swimmer was Thomas Hamlet , who was 4th overall in 21.04. Joe Hayburn was 5th in 21.23 at only 15-years old.

won the boys’ 50 free in 19.88, followed by his teammate in 20.16. The top-finishing junior-aged swimmer was , who was 4th overall in 21.04. was 5th in 21.23 at only 15-years old. Rabea Pfaff of the Delaware Swim Team won the girls’ 200 breaststroke in 2:15.65, followed by 13-year old Catherine Hughes of the Arlington Aquatic Club in 2:17.17. That ranks her 5th among 13-year olds nationally this season.

of the Delaware Swim Team won the girls’ 200 breaststroke in 2:15.65, followed by 13-year old of the Arlington Aquatic Club in 2:17.17. That ranks her 5th among 13-year olds nationally this season. Ryan Pirrung of the Delaware Swim Team won the boys’ 200 breaststroke in 2:00.75, almost 3 seconds better than the field. That cuts a second off his previous lifetime best in the event from December. Chuck Katis, winner of the 100 earlier in the meet, didn’t race the event.

of the Delaware Swim Team won the boys’ 200 breaststroke in 2:00.75, almost 3 seconds better than the field. That cuts a second off his previous lifetime best in the event from December. Chuck Katis, winner of the 100 earlier in the meet, didn’t race the event. NCAP’s relay of Kyrsten Davis , Spink, Sophia Landeryou , and Makenzie Higgins won the girls’ 400 free relay in 3:23.99

, Spink, , and won the girls’ 400 free relay in 3:23.99 NCAP’s boys relay won as well, with the group of Jacob Lindner, Sebastian Borden, Benjamin Stankovich, and Hayes Goetcheus combining for a 3:05.99.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Combined Top 5:

NCAP – 929 Delaware Swim Team – 440 Monocacy Aquatic Club – 380 757 Swim – 356 Machine Aquatics – 337.5

Men’s Top 5:

NCAP – 534 Enfinity Aquatic Club – 250 Monocacy Aquatic Club – 189 Machine Aquatics – 184.5 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 158.5

Women’s Top 5: