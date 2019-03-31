Hear How Shane Ryan Hit Fastest 100 Back Time In 6 Years

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27th – Sunday, March 31st
- National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- LCM
- Qualification for World Championships, World Jr Championships, World University Games, European Jr Championships, European Youth Olympic Games, Para World Championships
- Swim Ireland Consideration Times for Competitions
Irish National Teamers Shane Ryan and Brendan Hyland put on a show last night on the penultimate session of the 2019 Irish Open Swimming Championships.
25-year-old Ryan put up his fastest 100m backstroke time in 6 years, earning a new national record of 53.73 and qualifying for this summer’s World Championship in Gwangju. That overtook the 53.85 mark that stood as the national standard since 2016, but Ryan was quicker as a U.S. swimmer before that, hitting 53.84 back at the 2013 U.S. Nationals.
Hyland followed suit with a shiny new 200m IM record, an event in which Hyland hadn’t seriously competed in quite some time. His mark of 2:01.52 took gold and marks his 2nd national record of these championships. Although his time fell short of qualifying for Gwangju, Hyland’s performance may spark his pursuit of possibly contesting the race in Tokyo.
Hear from both Ryan and Hyland, along with National Coach Ben Higson in the video below.
We spoke to @shaneryan001 and @brenhyland94 after their record breaking swims last night and got National Senior Team Head Coach @BenHigson1 thoughts on the week so far! Watch now! #IOSC19 pic.twitter.com/WyhVdIKGq0
— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) March 31, 2019
