Stephanie Horner et Hau-Li Fan se qualifient en eau libre pour les Pan-pacs

Four Americans Add Their Names To Pan Pac Roster In Gravelines Michael Brinegar was one of four Americans who punched their ticket to Pan Pacs on Thursday in France.

JPN 200 Fly OLY Silver Medalist Masato Sakai Misses Pan Pacs Roster Japan’s Masato Sakai missed Olympic gold by just .04 behind America’s Michael Phelps in Rio and he has now narrowly missed making his nation’s Pan Pacific Championships squad.