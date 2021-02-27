Stanford’s Brooke Forde Named PAC-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Stanford senior Brooke Forde has been named the PAC-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Forde, a 4-time individual PAC-12 champion, studies human biology and holds a cumulative 3.95 grade-point average. She has been a member of 2 of Stanford’s winning NCAA National Championship teams (2018 and 2019) and holds 3 national titles herself including the 800 freestyle relay in 2018 and 2019, plus the 500 freestyle in 2019. Most recently, Forde won both the 400 IM and 500 freestyle at the 2021 edition of the PAC-12 Championships.

Academically, Forde was named to the 2019 Pac-12 All-Academic First Team and was named to the 2020 Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll. She has also received College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-Academic honors each year, and CoSIDA Academic All-America and All-District honors over the last two seasons.

In order to qualify for the scholar-athlete award, student-athletes must be a senior academically, be on track to graduate with a least a 3.0 GPA from a PAC-12 institution, must participate in at least 50% of their sport’s season, and they must be at their school for a least 1 year. All PAC-12 schools are allowed to nominate one athlete per sport, with the winner for each sport being selected by a committee.

The other nominees for women’s swimming and diving this year included: Kayla Filipek, Arizona; Robin Neumann, California; Jemma Schlicht, USC; Emma Ruchala, Utah; Taylor McCoy, Washington State.

Forde’s award marks the 4th-straight year that a Stanford swimmer has won the award, with Erin Voss (2020), Ella Eastin (2019), and Janet Hu (2018) also winning it.