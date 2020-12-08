SSPC: Olivia Bray Speaks on Eating Disorder Treatment, New Home in Texas

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olivia Bray, the freshman at Texas who had a record-breaking weekend, going 50.37 in the 100 fly to register the fastest time in school history. Bray opened up about her quarantine period before arriving in Austin, including checking herself into eating disorder treatment. Prior to seeking help, Bray said she could count on one hand how many foods she could comfortably eat, too afraid to approach the rest.

Through treatment and now working with the nutritionist at UT, Bray says she’s eating and trying a variety of foods, which has affected multiple facets of her everyday life.