Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Olivia Bray Speaks on Eating Disorder Treatment, New Home in Texas

Comments: 2

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olivia Bray, the freshman at Texas who had a record-breaking weekend, going 50.37 in the 100 fly to register the fastest time in school history. Bray opened up about her quarantine period before arriving in Austin, including checking herself into eating disorder treatment. Prior to seeking help, Bray said she could count on one hand how many foods she could comfortably eat, too afraid to approach the rest.

Through treatment and now working with the nutritionist at UT, Bray says she’s eating and trying a variety of foods, which has affected multiple facets of her everyday life.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lil Swimmy
50 minutes ago

Proud of her for speaking on this difficult subject! I hope she is doing well and on the road to recovery.

14
0
Reply
addison
14 seconds ago

go oliviaaaa

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!