Some Teams Forced to Suspend Practices Under CA Stay at Home Order

California’s State Public Health Officer Érica Pan has issued a new regional stay at home order that will be implemented across various regions of the state once they reach less than 15% availability of open ICU beds due to COVID-19.
The new order comes as the state deals with a rising number of coronavirus cases. Since November 19th the state has reported a daily average of about 18,500 new cases per day, up 112%, from the 8,700 cases per day reported in the weeks prior.
Regions under the order will be forced to draw back on reopening plans, and will have to follow additional guidelines:
- No private gatherings of any size
- All sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail must close
- 100% masking and physical distancing must be followed.
Notably, one of the exceptions to the closures are outdoor recreation facilities, including pools, which will remain open so that people may continue to exercise. Swim lessons have also been deemed essential, and will be allowed to continue under the restrictions. However, some teams in the affected regions, like Rose Bowl Aquatics, have suspended practice, especially based on municipal or county restrictions.
Currently, the state has five separate regions that are being tracked by health professionals (by county):
- Northern California: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity
- Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma
- Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba
- San Joaquin Valley: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne
- Southern California: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura
Of the 5 regions, only San Joaquin Valley (8.6%) and Southern California (12.5%) currently have ICU bed availability under 15% and will go under the order.
