Daily Swim Coach Workout #300

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday [11/5/20]
Micro PPP C8/W3
TT Mindset/Goals/Objectives/Planning: Be Prepared!!! Weather, nutrition/hydration
15×100
[6fr-bk-fr-br [email protected]:35/ 5 free (pads optional)@1:20 or 1:25/ 4 IM dr into sw [email protected]:40]
9×50 kick ch, [3x [email protected]+:10, [email protected]+:05, [email protected]]
pull 6x
75 drop [email protected]:05/1:10
50 Build g3-5 ch @:55
25 max velocity @:45
4x
2×75 IM flow form w fast [email protected]:15
2×50 fr flow @:45
6×25 Race Pace Choice @:40
6×75 scull medley o=fl-bk-br e=bk-br-fr
starts/turns
6×50 fr form @:50
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
