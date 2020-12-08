Daily Swim Coach Workout #300

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday [11/5/20]

Micro PPP C8/W3

TT Mindset/Goals/Objectives/Planning: Be Prepared!!! Weather, nutrition/hydration

15×100

[6fr-bk-fr-br [email protected]:35/ 5 free (pads optional)@1:20 or 1:25/ 4 IM dr into sw [email protected]:40]

9×50 kick ch, [3x [email protected]+:10, [email protected]+:05, [email protected]]

pull 6x

75 drop [email protected]:05/1:10

50 Build g3-5 ch @:55

25 max velocity @:45

4x

2×75 IM flow form w fast [email protected]:15

2×50 fr flow @:45

6×25 Race Pace Choice @:40

6×75 scull medley o=fl-bk-br e=bk-br-fr

starts/turns



6×50 fr form @:50

