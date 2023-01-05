Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sprint Training with Loofahs and Relay Starts | LSU SWIMMING WORKOUT VIDEO

SwimSwam took a visit to Baton Rouge, where the LSU tigers are in full swing of their winter training. This Monday PM practice was focusing on relay takeovers as well as a little bit of anaerobic endurance. The men and women would switch from relay exchanges to speed work, using a shower loofah (instead of a typical swim parachute) for resistance. Head coach Rick Bishop likes the loofah as opposed to a parachute because you can swim at top speed with resistance without it hindering technique.

0
