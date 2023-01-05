Toledo Adds Sprinter Sarah Glosson To Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Glosson has announced that she will be continuing her academic and swimming career at the University of Toledo next fall. Glosson is an Ohio native, and is wrapping up her senior year at Lakota West High School. She also swims year-round with the Mason Manta Rays, a Gold Medal club in Mason, Ohio. Her older sister, Grace Glosson, also swam collegiately for a season at Azusa Pacific.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at University of Toledo. I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for all their endless support. I cannot wait to be part of such a special team!! Go Rockets! 🚀💛”

Glosson is a sprint freestyle and backstroke specialist, who was on the Ohio Zones team in 2019 . This summer she set a slew of personal best times at the NC SGSA Eastern Invitational, highlighted by her 2 second drop in the 100m free (1:01.71). She also dropped over 7 seconds in the 200m back this summer from where she was in 2021, clocking a 2:28.10 this year.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.45

100 free – 53.15

100 back – 57.76

200 back – 2:06.55

Toledo competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), where they finished 8th out of 8 teams at last year’s conference meet. Glosson is currently outside of MAC scoring range as it took a 23.25 to advance to the B-final in the 50 free, a 55.81 to go on in the 100 back, and a 51.00 in the 100 free.

Freshman Janne Slegers leads the team so far this season in the 50 free with a 23.56, and is 2nd behind senior Kennedy Lovell in the 100 free with a 51.23, as Lovell has been as fast as 50.95 this year. Lovell also leads the team in the 100 back, having swam a 56.66 at the Magnus Invite in November. Glosson won’t overlap with Lovell, but joins a sprint freestyle group that will soon be led by Slegers and junior Sydney Conrad (23.93).

Glosson joins Clarke Doyle, Leah Evans, Mackenzie Carter, and Gracie Pardue in Toledo’s class of 2027. This class is particularly deep in backstroke as Carter, Pardue, and Evans join Glosson in swimming backstroke events. Doyle, from Alabama, is a distance freestyle specialist.

