Spanish Backstroker Marta Beesmans Barquero Joins Houston Class of 2025

Marta Beesmans Barquero, a Spanish backstroker, will join the Houston Cougars this fall in their class of 2025. She swam club with Gredos San Diego, where she was teammates with current Cougars Laura Marin and Mai Bonilla.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 back – 29.62 / 25.64

100 back – 1:02.54 / 54.31

200 back – 2:15.59 / 1:58.39

100 free – 58.20 / 51.60

Barquero looks like an immediate impact swimmer for the Cougars; for some context, her 100m back lifetime best is under the U.S. Olympic Trials cut (Wave I).

Senior Ioanna Sacha leads Houston in the backstroke (54.1/1:54.9); she’s the defending AAC champion in the 200 back. Senior Katie Power (54.4/2:01.1) is another top backstroker on the roster, and she returns this season after claiming sixth in the 100 back at the 2020 AAC Championships.

With her converted times, Barquero would’ve made A-finals in both backstroke events at the 2020 AAC Championships, where Houston dominated.

Meuter joins Lauren Chaney, Mary Catherine Jurica, Keely Rollinson, Henrietta Fangli, Emma Wright, Alyssa Bloser, Josie Graves, Adelaide Meuter and Abbie Alvarez as a member of Houston’s class of 2025.

