Southern Connecticut State Diver Jaylon Nixon Dies In Car Crash

A member of the Southern Connecticut State University men’s swimming and diving team died over the weekend, as 18-year-old Jaylon Nixon was killed in a car crash.

The Meriden, Connecticut teen was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday, June 21st. According to WFSB, one of the vehicles, a 2003 Honda Accord, had rolled over into the northbound lane, while the other vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Scion, was off the road to the right of the southbound lane.

The male operator of the Accord, who was identified as Nixon, was partially ejected from the vehicle and received immediate medical attention before being pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the Scion was located inside the vehicle and also received medical attention by officials before being transported to Midstate Medical with serious injuries. (WFSB)

Nixon was a two-sport athlete at Maloney High School, having competed in both football and diving. In his first season as an SCSU Owl, Nixon competed in the 1m and 3m diving events.

“Southern Athletics is devastated to learn of Jaylon’s passing,” Director of Athletics Jay Moran said. “My heart breaks when a young person loses their life too soon. Our thoughts are with Jaylon’s family, his friends and his Owl teammates during this very difficult time.”

“Southern Connecticut swimming and diving is very sad to learn of Jaylon’s passing,” head coach Tim Quill said. “I pray for his family and friends as they deal with his loss. Our hearts and prayers are with the Nixon family as they grieve his tragic passing.”