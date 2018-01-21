South Dakota Men, South Dakota State Women Win Rival Dual

Saturday, January 20, 2018

Brookings, South Dakota

Results

SCORES (WOMEN)

South Dakota State – 172

South Dakota – 127

SCORES (MEN)

South Dakota – 164

South Dakota State – 136

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTH DAKOTA

BROOKINGS, S.D. —South Dakota finished the dual against the Jackrabbits with a broken record, 14 event victories and a handful of top-three finishes. The Coyotes men beat the Jackrabbits (164-136) while the Coyote women fell short (172-127) Saturday at the Marshall Center Pool.

Isaac Morris broke his previous school record in the three-meter dive (333.75) set last season with his finishing score of 347.33 to capture the event. In the one-meter dive, Morris scored 297.60 to take second place.

Other mentionable performances on the diving board for the men include Brady Saunders finishing third in the one-meter dive with a score of 285.45, which moves him up to third on the Coyote Top Ten List in the event. Tristan Gens finished 6th with his dive earning a score of 248.11 to place him ninth on the Coyote Top Ten List.

Hunter Padgett captured four event victories on the night. He swam the first leg of 400-yard freestyle relay that took first with a finish of 3 minutes 8.11 seconds. Other members of the relay included Steve Wascom , Jared Thorson and Eric Erlenmeyer .

Individually, Padgett took the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.53, the 100-yard freestyle with a finish of 47.15 and the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:51.70 finish. Seth Jones finished mere seconds behind Padgett in the 500-yard freestyle to earn second with a time of 4:53.30.

Elbert Chuang claimed three events for the Coyotes. He earned first in the 200-yard individual medley with a finish of 1:56.60, finished the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 2:08.42 and took the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.23.

Gray Determan and Erlenmeyer tied for first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.34. Determan also swam the last leg of the 200-yard medley relay that captured first with a finish of 1:35.34. Other members included Nick Gehling , Steve Wascom and Kyle Weis .

For the women, Sabrina Sabadeanu racked up four first-place finishes. The Coyotes swept the top-three places in the 200-yard individual medley, Sabadeanu took the title with a time of 2:09.14. Abby Hollub finished second at 2:11.86 with Charlie Mechling taking third with a final time of 2:14.67.

Sabadeanu and Kathleen Juffer went 1, 2 in the 100-yard backstroke. Sabadeanu finishing at 57.92 with Juffer coming in at 59.16. The duo, again, went 1, 2 in the 200-yard backstroke. Sabadeanu clocked a 2:04.46 with Juffer right behind at 2:08.69.

For relays, Sabadeanu swam the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay that captured first with a finish of 1:47.86. Others in the relay include Kassidie Cornell , Hannah Gupton and Theresa Godlewski .

On the diving board, Sarah Schank finished second in both the one-meter (248.17) and the three-meter dives (263.03). Haley Pederson came in fourth in the one-meter (233.55) and third in the three-meter (246.54).

The Coyotes return to the DakotaDome pool Saturday, Jan. 27, to host Western Illinois. The first race starts at 12 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

The South Dakota State women’s swimming and diving team defeated South Dakota, 172-127, while the men lost 164-136 Saturday evening at the Stanley J. Marshall Center Pool.

The women remain undefeated in dual meets for the season.

Women Win Ten

Freshman Rori Conners won the 1000 free for the fourth time in her career with a time of 10:36.69. She also won the 500 free (5:10.07) for the fifth time.

won the 1000 free for the fourth time in her career with a time of 10:36.69. She also won the 500 free (5:10.07) for the fifth time. Richelle Bruyckere took first in the 200 free (1:54.41) and 100 free (53.69).

took first in the 200 free (1:54.41) and 100 free (53.69). Kristin Erf claimed first in the 100 breast (1:05.51), 200 breast (2:23.28) and the 50 free (24.44).

claimed first in the 100 breast (1:05.51), 200 breast (2:23.28) and the 50 free (24.44). Kristen Davis won the 100 and 200 fly events with times of 59.12 and 2:10.74, respectively. Teammates Liezl Ocon and Alexandra Spinner followed behind in the 200 fly.

won the 100 and 200 fly events with times of 59.12 and 2:10.74, respectively. Teammates and followed behind in the 200 fly. The team of Katya Vakshteyn , Gabrielle Langerud , Emily Pincus and Bruyckere won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:35.30.

Men Take Five

Jared Miller won the 1000 free with a career-best 9:59.16 and the 200 back (1:55.20).

won the 1000 free with a career-best 9:59.16 and the 200 back (1:55.20). Senior Daniel Jacobson touched first in the 100 back with a time of 51.60.

touched first in the 100 back with a time of 51.60. Cody Watkins claimed first in the 100 and 200 fly with times of 51.23 and 1:57.58, respectively.

Divers Claim Three

Senior Emily Moore won the 1-meter (252.98) and the 3-meter (290.33) to sweep the diving events.

won the 1-meter (252.98) and the 3-meter (290.33) to sweep the diving events. Joseph Weber took first in the 1-meter with a score of 321.46

Up Next

The women’s team hosts Northern Iowa Friday, Jan. 26 at noon.