South Dakota Men, South Dakota State Women Win Rival Dual

SOUTH DAKOTA VS. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
- Saturday, January 20, 2018
- Brookings, South Dakota
- Results
SCORES (WOMEN)
- South Dakota State – 172
- South Dakota – 127
SCORES (MEN)
- South Dakota – 164
- South Dakota State – 136
PRESS RELEASE – SOUTH DAKOTA
BROOKINGS, S.D. —South Dakota finished the dual against the Jackrabbits with a broken record, 14 event victories and a handful of top-three finishes. The Coyotes men beat the Jackrabbits (164-136) while the Coyote women fell short (172-127) Saturday at the Marshall Center Pool.
Isaac Morris broke his previous school record in the three-meter dive (333.75) set last season with his finishing score of 347.33 to capture the event. In the one-meter dive, Morris scored 297.60 to take second place.
Other mentionable performances on the diving board for the men include Brady Saunders finishing third in the one-meter dive with a score of 285.45, which moves him up to third on the Coyote Top Ten List in the event. Tristan Gensfinished 6th with his dive earning a score of 248.11 to place him ninth on the Coyote Top Ten List.
Hunter Padgett captured four event victories on the night. He swam the first leg of 400-yard freestyle relay that took first with a finish of 3 minutes 8.11 seconds. Other members of the relay included Steve Wascom, Jared Thorson and Eric Erlenmeyer.
Individually, Padgett took the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.53, the 100-yard freestyle with a finish of 47.15 and the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:51.70 finish. Seth Jones finished mere seconds behind Padgett in the 500-yard freestyle to earn second with a time of 4:53.30.
Elbert Chuang claimed three events for the Coyotes. He earned first in the 200-yard individual medley with a finish of 1:56.60, finished the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 2:08.42 and took the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.23.
Gray Determan and Erlenmeyer tied for first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.34. Determan also swam the last leg of the 200-yard medley relay that captured first with a finish of 1:35.34. Other members included Nick Gehling, Steve Wascom and Kyle Weis.
For the women, Sabrina Sabadeanu racked up four first-place finishes. The Coyotes swept the top-three places in the 200-yard individual medley, Sabadeanu took the title with a time of 2:09.14. Abby Hollub finished second at 2:11.86 with Charlie Mechling taking third with a final time of 2:14.67.
Sabadeanu and Kathleen Juffer went 1, 2 in the 100-yard backstroke. Sabadeanu finishing at 57.92 with Juffer coming in at 59.16. The duo, again, went 1, 2 in the 200-yard backstroke. Sabadeanu clocked a 2:04.46 with Juffer right behind at 2:08.69.
For relays, Sabadeanu swam the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay that captured first with a finish of 1:47.86. Others in the relay include Kassidie Cornell, Hannah Gupton and Theresa Godlewski.
On the diving board, Sarah Schank finished second in both the one-meter (248.17) and the three-meter dives (263.03). Haley Pederson came in fourth in the one-meter (233.55) and third in the three-meter (246.54).
The Coyotes return to the DakotaDome pool Saturday, Jan. 27, to host Western Illinois. The first race starts at 12 p.m.
PRESS RELEASE – SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The South Dakota State women’s swimming and diving team defeated South Dakota, 172-127, while the men lost 164-136 Saturday evening at the Stanley J. Marshall Center Pool.
The women remain undefeated in dual meets for the season.
Women Win Ten
- Freshman Rori Conners won the 1000 free for the fourth time in her career with a time of 10:36.69. She also won the 500 free (5:10.07) for the fifth time.
- Richelle Bruyckere took first in the 200 free (1:54.41) and 100 free (53.69).
- Kristin Erf claimed first in the 100 breast (1:05.51), 200 breast (2:23.28) and the 50 free (24.44).
- Kristen Davis won the 100 and 200 fly events with times of 59.12 and 2:10.74, respectively. Teammates Liezl Ocon and Alexandra Spinner followed behind in the 200 fly.
- The team of Katya Vakshteyn, Gabrielle Langerud, Emily Pincus and Bruyckere won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:35.30.
Men Take Five
- Jared Miller won the 1000 free with a career-best 9:59.16 and the 200 back (1:55.20).
- Senior Daniel Jacobson touched first in the 100 back with a time of 51.60.
- Cody Watkins claimed first in the 100 and 200 fly with times of 51.23 and 1:57.58, respectively.
Divers Claim Three
- Senior Emily Moore won the 1-meter (252.98) and the 3-meter (290.33) to sweep the diving events.
- Joseph Weber took first in the 1-meter with a score of 321.46
Up Next
The women’s team hosts Northern Iowa Friday, Jan. 26 at noon.
