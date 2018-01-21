New Hampshire Wildcat Women Finish 163-130 over Binghamton

NEW HAMPSHIRE VS. BINGHAMTON

PRESS RELEASE – NEW HAMPSHIRE

DURHAM, N.H. – Senior Liza Baykova (Moscow, Russia), junior Brittany Moffatt (Cedar Falls, Iowa), sophomore Corinne Carbone (Medway, Mass.) and freshman Melissa Dingle (Brighton, Ontario) each placed first in two events, as the University of New Hampshire swimming and diving team defeated America East opponent Binghamton, 163-130, on Saturday afternoon. UNH won 12 events. The Wildcats are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 versus America East opponents. The Bearcats are now 5-3.

UP NEXT:

The Wildcats will take on America East opponent Stony Brook on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Swasey Pool.

MEET INFO:

Score: New Hampshire 163, Binghamton 130

Location: Durham, N.H.

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2018

Records: UNH 4-1; Binghamton 5-3

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The 200 medley relay team of Dingle, sophomore Milana Evsten (Stockholm, Sweden), freshman Paige Hillis (Mississauga, Ontario) and Baykova placed first with a time of 1:46.15.

(Stockholm, Sweden), freshman (Mississauga, Ontario) and Baykova placed first with a time of 1:46.15. Moffatt then won the 1000 free with a time of 10:45.03, while Carbone took the 200 free with a time of 1:54.64.

After Dingle placed first in the 100 back (57.25), Evsten won the 100 breast (1:06.46)

Junior Vivienne El-Sibay (Munich, Germany) earned a victory in the 200 fly (2:07.56) and Baykova won the 50 free (23.78)

(Munich, Germany) earned a victory in the 200 fly (2:07.56) and Baykova won the 50 free (23.78) Sophomore Allison Stefanelli (Loudonville, N.Y.) placed first in the one-meter diving event with a score of 246.44.

(Loudonville, N.Y.) placed first in the one-meter diving event with a score of 246.44. Baykova tallied the win with a time of 50.94 in the 100 free, while Dingle took the 200 back with a time of 2:05.31.

Then Carbone secured the first-place finish in the 200 breast with a time of 2:25.40, while Moffatt took the 500 free (5:18.81).

Baykova kicked off the 400 free relay with her best-ever in-season time of 50.50. The team of Baykova, Hillis, senior Kaitlin Cahill (Troy, N.Y.) and Moffatt posted a time of 3:37.64.

COACH’S CORNER:

“It was a solid meet today,” said UNH head coach Josh Willman . “It was a good effort as our first competition back from our training trip. We had some in–season PR’s with a lot of good swims and the divers looked strong.”

PRESS RELEASE – BINGHAMTON

DURHAM, NH – The Binghamton women’s swimming & diving team (5-3) fell to New Hampshire 163-130 on Saturday afternoon. The meet marked the Bearcats final regular season contest of the 2017-18 season.

The Bearcats posted a handful of top finishes in the meet including, Brooke Pettis in the 100 fly (1:00.19), Jamie Campbell in the three-meter dive (221.17) and Maria Trivino in the 200 IM (2:12.42). Binghamton’s 400 free relay (Katilyn Lange, Courtney Foley , Kaitlyn Smoler and Olivia Santos ) also took first with a time of 3:43.53.

Binghamton heads to the America East Championships February 15-18.