Akron Wins 15 of 16 Events in Dual Meet With Duquesne

Akron vs Duquesne

Friday, January 19th

Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Akron – 197

Duquesne – 101

Akron came away with a dual meet win over Duquesne on Friday, January 19th. The Zips took all but 1 event on the day, dropping the 100 breast to Duquesne’s Abby Stauffer, who went 1:04.48. Stauffer’s time was just .81 seconds off her season best time of 1:03.67. Stauffer is currently ranked 3rd in the Atlantic 10 Conference in the 1n the 100 breast.

Sadie Fazekas, who is ranked in the top 8 in the MAC in 7 events (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 fly), had another meet with 3 individual event wins. She took 1st in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM, with her 200 fly and 400 IM being her first of the season. Fazekas’ time in the 100 free (51.68) was her slowest of the season, but was still good for a win by a second and a half. Her time in the 200 fly (2:02.43) was her first 200 fly of the season, and good for 7th in the MAC rankings. Her lifetime best in the event is 2:01.37, which was set at the 2016 MAC Championships. Similarly, her 400 IM (4:26.38) was her 1st of the season, which ranks 12th in the MAC standings.

The only other person to win multiple individual events was Akron diver Andrea Bugariu, who won the 1 and 3 meter by a combined 69 points.

Paloma Marrero, typically a breast/IM specialist, won the 200 back with a 2:04.83. That was her 1st 200 back of the season, and a lifetime best time. She took the event by 2 seconds over her teammate, Morgan Waggoner. Waggoner won the 50 free, posting a time of 23.73, just .67 seconds off her season best of 23.07.

Event Winners

Press Release – Akron:

AKRON, Ohio- The Akron swimming and diving team won its second straight head-to-head dual meet against Duquesne with a 197-101 victory Friday night at the Ocasek Natatorium.

Akron notched 15 first-place finishes and swept the top-two spots in seven different events.

The evening started with the Zips taking the top-two spots in the 400 medley relay as the team of junior Sadie Fazekas (Windsor, Ontario), freshman Ally Wharton (New Albany, Ohio), sophomore Jessica Bonezzi (Wooster, Ohio), and freshman Paulina Nogaj (Radom, Poland) won the event with a time of 3:30.49.

Sophomore Morgan Waggoner (Fremont, Ohio), freshman Annie Lochridge (North Canton, Ohio), sophomore Mackenzie Vargas (Roseville, Cali.), and senior Paloma Marrero Munoz (Merida, Spain) placed second in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:53.38.

In the distance events, sophomore Jackie Pash (Carmel, Ind.) won the 1000 free with a 10:23.22 time, followed by Nogaj taking the 500 free in 5:02.09.

Freshman Brooke Lamoureux (Trenton, Ontario) won the 200 free with a 1:54.32 time. In the 100 backstroke, junior Madison Myers (Akron, Ohio) took first clocking in at 56.69. Akron continued its fast swimming with a first-place finish in the 200 fly when Fazekas touched the wall in 2:02.43.

In the sprint, Waggoner got her first individual event win of the evening in the 50 freestyle with a 23.73 time.

On the diving boards, the Zips earned the top-two spots in the one-meter diving event with freshman Andrea Bugariu (Troy, Mich.) winning the event with a 239.92 score, followed by a second-place finish by freshman Megan Nugent (Rochester, N.Y.) with a 221.03. Bugariu came out on top in the three-meter event with a final score of 250.13.

Fazekas registered a pair of first-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (51.68) and the 400 IM (4:26.38).

In the 200 backstroke, Marrero registered a win finishing in 2:04.83. Wharton (2:22.55)and Lochridge (2:24.08) earned the top-two spots in the 200 Breaststroke.

The Zips ended the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay. The team of senior Susan Franz (Canton, Ohio), sophomore Ellie Nebraska (Columbus, Ohio), Nogaj, and Waggoner clocked in with a time of 1:35.02.

The Zips are right back in the pool Saturday, Jan. 20 with a meet against Ohio at 1 p.m. at the Ocasek Natatorium. Prior to the meet, Akron will honor its seven seniors, Susan Franz , Caroline Kaltenborn (Memphis, Tenn.), Paloma Marrero Munoz , Megan Schmalenberger (Hilliard, Ohio), Allison Teske (Green Bay, Wis.), Alisa Tsypin (Gan Yavne, Israel), and Kristen Vargas (Baltimore, Md.) for senior night.

Press Release – Duquesne:

AKRON, Ohio – The Duquesne swimming and diving team suffered its first setback of the season in dual meet action on Friday evening at Akron by a score of 197-101 at Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium. The Dukes close the dual meet portion of their schedule with an 8-1 mark, while the Zips, winners of the last four Mid-American Conference titles, improve to 5-1 on the season.

Junior Abigail Stauffer (Chambersburg, Pa./Chambersburg) posted a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a mark of 1:04.48 for Duquesne.

The Dukes swimmers added seven second-place marks in the contest, paced by two from senior Lexi Santer (Wilmington, Del./Charter School of Wilmington) in the 100-yard freestyle (52.99) and the 400 yard IM (4:34.55).

In addition, sophomore Summer Svitavsky (Willoughby, Ohio/Hawken) (1000-yard freestyle – 10:30.46), sophomore Carson Gross (York, Pa./York Suburban) (200-yard freestyle – 1:54.65), senior Michelle Heim (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) (50-yard freestyle – 23.95) and junior Kristen McKnight (Gibsonia, Pa./Hampton) (100-yard butterfly – 58.81) each contributed second-place finishes for Duquesne.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of McKnight, senior Kayla Owens (Youngstown, Pa./Greater Latrobe), Gross and Heim also chipped in a second-place showing with a time of 1:36.76.

Freshman diver Peyton Joiner (Northford, Conn./North Branford) recorded a second-place score of 200.10 in the 3-meter dive, while fellow freshman Colleen Rodrigues (Willow Grove, Pa./Upper Moreland) added a third-place mark of 215.70 in the 1-meter dive. Freshman Paige Aley (Collegeville, Pa./Methacton) added and 163.10 and 146.10 points in the 1- and 3-meter dives, respectively.

Head coach David Sheets: “Our main goal today was to get up and race and focus on what we were able to control. The ladies did a great job of competing throughout the meet and swimming with blinders on. As we approach February it will be paramount to fine tune everything we’ve been working on since September.”

Head diving coach Charlie Hauser: “It was an excellent day on the boards. All three divers debuted some new dives and did them well. The difference from Cleveland State to now was evident. The ladies are diving more consistently, more confidently, and with more poise. All of this is just where we want to be as we approach Conferences.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes are back in action next weekend at the Western PA Invite at Trees Pool on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. Diving begins on Friday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. with swimming slated to start on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.