South Carolina Scores 2020 Verbal from Homegrown Talent Hayley Mason

Columbia, South Carolina-native Hayley Mason has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of South Carolina beginning in the 2020-21 school year. A rising senior at Dreher High School, she is a three-time individual state champion and was named the school’s 2018-19 Female Athlete of the Year. After winning the 200 free and 500 free as a freshman at the SCHSL 4A State Championships in the fall of 2016, she was featured in “Faces in the Crowd” of the December 26, 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated (whose cover displayed a bearded Michael Phelps with a chest full of Olympic medals). The write-up read as follows: “Hayley, a freshman at Dreher High, won three gold medals at the 4A state championships, including the 200-yard freestyle in a personal-best 1:51.96, the 12th-fastest time in the Southern region for ages 13–14 this year. She also won the 500 free (5:01.50) and anchored the 4 × 50 free relay (1:40.52). Hayley competes for Columbia Swimming.” Mason followed up her freshman year performance by successfully defending her 500 free title and placing second in the 100 free in 2017. This past season she was runner-up in both the 200 free and 500 free. She has also been a member of three consecutive state relay titles in the 4×50 free.

Mason is captain of the Dreher swim team and is also team representative of her club team, Carolina Aquatics. She won the 200 back with a PB by nearly 8 seconds at the 2019 South Carolina Swimming LSC Short Course Championships and was an A-finalist in the 100/200/500 free, 100 back, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.59

500 free – 5:00.26

100 back – 56.68

200 back – 2:02.14

200 IM – 2:06.89

400 IM – 4:28.79

Mason will join the Gamecocks’ class of 2024 with fellow verbal commits Aubrey Chandler, Emma Sullivan, Gabi Reed, Georgia Johnson, Megan Armstrong, Meredith Berglund, Riley Parker, and Samantha Ai.

