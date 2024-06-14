SMU Gains Mid Atlantic Senior Champs Runner-Up Karly Boles (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Middle Atlantic Senior Championships runner-up Karly Boles will be heading to Southern Methodist University in the fall of 2025 to study and continue her swim career. Boles is currently a junior at Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania and trains with the Germantown Academy Aquatic Club where she specializes in freestyle and backstroke events.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and thankful for all who have helped me along the way! PONY UP!! 🐎🆙”

At the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships (SCY) in 2023, Boles’ strong performances contributed to the Germantown Academy Aquatic Club girls securing 3rd place overall. Boles was a runner-up in the 100 back (55.23) and 200 free (1:50.49). She also placed 5th in the 200 back (1:58.82) and 500 free (4:55.49) at the meet while her time of 10:16.71 in the 1000 free earned her 6th place. All five swims were personal bests.

Later that year, Boles dropped time again in the 100 back (54.70) and 500 free (4:53.65) at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship (East) in Columbus, Ohio, placing 28th and 27th respectively. Both of these swims remain her lifetime bests.

Boles helped continue her team’s success in 2024 at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships (SCY) where she anchored her 200 free relay with the fastest split (23.14). Her squad finished first with a time of 1:33.38, outpacing Mercersburg Academy by nearly two seconds. Boles’ 200 free relay team at Easterns from 2023 holds the meet record time of 1:32.66.

Individually, Boles touched 4th in the 100 back (55.79) and 200 free (1:50.52) while her team’s 400 free relay (3:23.75) placed 2nd at the meet behind Phillips Exeter Academy by two-tenths with Boles anchoring in 50.82. The Germantown Academy Aquatic Club girls racked up the points to place 1st overall.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:50.49

500 free – 4:53.65

1000 free – 10:16.71

50 back – 25.58

100 back – 54.70

200 back – 1:58.82

Boles’ arrival at SMU next fall will be valuable to the Mustangs, particularly in the distance events, relays, and the 100 back. Boles’ best 500 free and 1000 free times would have ranked 1st on the team this season while her 50 back and 100 back would have ranked 2nd.

The Mustang women improved from their 3rd place finish at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships by placing 2nd overall this year under first-year head coach Ozzie Quevedo.

Boles will join OSAA 6A State Champion AnneMarie Vlaic in the Mustang women’s recruiting class of 2025.

