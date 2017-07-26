With Slowest Reaction In The Field, Dressel Splits 49.9 In Mixed Relay

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the final of the mixed 4×100 medley relay, American Caeleb Dressel registered a scintillating butterfly split as the U.S. won gold and shattered their prelim world record by a wide margin in 3:38.56.

Dressel, who brought his 100 fly best time down from 52.22 to 50.87 at U.S. Trials, split sub-50 in 49.92, the second time it’s been done in history. What’s even more amazing is that he did it despite registering a reaction time of just 0.42. That reaction was actually the slowest out of 24 swimmers in the final who had a relay exchange.

Comparatively, if we take Dressel’s RT from the 100 free semis (0.64), his split translates to a flat-start time of 50.14. That would make him the 3rd fastest man in history, and the fastest ever in a textile suit.

However, before we jump to conclusions we also must take into consideration the split was done in a mixed relay. On lead-off legs, swims aren’t official like they would be in a men’s or women’s relay, due to men and women swimming against one another being inconsistent than an all-male or all-female event.

Regardless of the official rules, Dressel’s swim was incredible. The only split ever faster than that was done by Michael Phelps, who split 49.72 on the medley relay in 2009 after setting the individual world record in 49.82. That meet also saw Milorad Cavic crack the barrier for silver in 49.95, but he didn’t have a relay opportunity to throw down a quick split.

Looking at ‘through the water’ times, subtracting reaction times, Phelps’ individual swim still reigns supreme at 49.13. Cavic was 49.23, and Phelps was 49.36 in the relay. Dressel’s split translates to 49.50.

Though reaction time doesn’t tell the whole story, and is obviously a keep component of the race, it’s the best metric available to compare relay swims and individual flat-start swims.

As we head towards the individual 100 fly, Dressel is set for a showdown with rival Joseph Schooling. However, Dressel will have a tough double for both the semis and the final, having the 50 free semi and final taking place not long before.

Schooling won the Olympic gold medal last summer in 50.39. With a reaction of 0.61, his translates to a 49.78.

The two have already gone head-to-head twice thus far in Budapest, with Dressel coming out on top in both the prelims and final of the 50 fly. He broke the American record in the semis in 22.76, ultimately placing 4th in the final. Schooling was 5th.

Pvdh

“That’s a serious swim”

4 hours 40 minutes ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

…my 100 fly Dressel-prediction for worlds was–any improvement on his US World Trials time and just make the final. I saw that as success. I thought Dressel would be a factor in 100-fly later in the quad. That prediction feels anemic (right now) compared to power Dressel is generating.

4 hours 34 minutes ago
Ex quaker

Don’t want to jinx it, but 7 golds in Tokyo is seeming more and more possible…

4 hours 29 minutes ago
dru

with the mixed relays now in, 7 or even 8 golds or medals could be in play.. 5 relays and 3 individual events

3 hours 45 minutes ago
Boknows34

There’s only 4 relays he can aim for. The mixed freestyle has not been added to the Olympics, just the mixed medley. Seven is certainly a realistic target.

3 hours 36 minutes ago
Swimmer Thieroff

One must remember that Dressel’s largest conondrum surrounding swimming 100 fly and 50 free at the Olympics is that the 50 free and 100 fly finals occur on the same nights in close proximity to one another. Were it not for that I’d say 7 golds could be quite possible.

3 hours 11 minutes ago
Tom from Chicago

And you are usually painfully optimistic.

3 hours 57 minutes ago
Pvdh

I didn’t think he’d be able to adjust his stroke so quickly.

3 hours 51 minutes ago
Swimmerfromoverseas

How do you feel regarding your predictions regarding Simone Manuel?

24 minutes 42 seconds ago
Chanzu

*Schooling does a 49.7 as cool down*

4 hours 8 minutes ago
WahooWah

dressel is the new phelps for American swimming

3 hours 34 minutes ago
Domino

Hardly.

3 hours 28 minutes ago
Pvdh

He’s more like a men’s Natalie Coughlin. Phelps could do any event outside of breaststroke

3 hours 17 minutes ago
Jack

While I get what you’re saying, don’t downplay Coughlin’s versatility. She’s still the only person to qualify all available events for Olympic Trials in one year.

51 minutes 27 seconds ago
Dcrabbe6

Actually the best comparison! Not necessarily gonna win gold in everything all the time,but always a medal threat and great for relays.

41 minutes 56 seconds ago
CBswims

He’s the Dressel of American swimming – he will cut his own path just fine.

2 hours 56 minutes ago
