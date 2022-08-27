Six Coaches Running for Two Empty Seats on ASCA’s Board of Directors

Six coaches are running for two empty seats on the Board of Directors for the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) this year.

ASCA adopted bylaws a couple years ago gradually reducing the size of its board from 15 to 12 each election. The board currently consists of 13 members. Three members — vice president of fiscal oversight Dave Gibson, treasurer Jimmy Tierney, and head coach Ken Heis — will end their terms this election, and the two newly-elected directors will bring the board to 12 members.

Below are the candidates for next month’s board election. Positions on the board will be chosen at a meeting on Sept. 9 after the election results are announced.

Ryan Callan, Fairport Area Swim Team (FAST)

Callan has been working with FAST since 2002 as a co-senior coach. Before then, he was a school record holder at Marist College, captaining the last undefeated team in the school’s history (2000-01 season).

Paul Donovan, Jersey Wahoos

Donovan has served the past four years as the director of competitive swimming for the Jersey Wahoos, a Silver Medal Club. Prior to his stint in the club scene, he supervised Olympians such as Shane Ryan and Barry Murphy as head coach at the National Aquatic Performance Centre for Swim Ireland.

Tim Hill, SHARKS Swim Club

Since 1980, Hill has placed swimmers at NCAAs, USA Swimming Nationals, Junior Nationals, the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and other Olympic Games. He began his career at the college level with Arizona State and Southern Illinois, eventually working his way up to become a part of several USA Swimming National Team coaching staffs.

Dan Mascolo, Y-Spartaquatics

Mascolo has nearly two decades of experience running YMCA programs, first with the Cheshire Sea Dogs and now at the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg, where he coaches the Spartaquatics Swim program, a Silver Medal club. At this summer’s YMCA Long Course Nationals, Y-Spartaquatics placed 4th in the combined category. In 2018, he won the YMCA Short Course Nationals with the Cheshire Sea Dogs.

Brian McGuire, McGuire Aquatic Club

McGuire is currently the girls head coach at Hononegah High School and boys head coach at Boylan High School in Illinois. Before he founded McGuire Aquatic Club, he oversaw the growth of the Woodstock Dolphins from 80 swimmers to more than 250.

Ian Murray, Dynamo

Murray boasts 20 years of coaching experience, the last five of which have come at Dynamo Swim Club. There, he helped develop Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion Brooks Curry and led Dynamo to team titles at the USA Swimming Futures Championships and Speedo Junior Nationals.

The election will be held on Sept. 8-9, 2022, via electronic voting.

All U.S. ASCA members whose dues are current will be emailed a ballot from an independent elections company on Sept. 8 shortly after the conclusion of the ASCA member meeting at the World Clinic (around 9:30 a.m. PST).

Members must cast their electronic ballot by Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. PST. The members who are elected to the board will be announced at the World Clinic and posted on www.swimmingcoach.org on Sept. 9.

More information on each of the candidates, including a short video about their qualifications, will be posted on the ASCA website at www.swimmingcoach.org by Sept. 2.