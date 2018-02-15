Siobhan Haughey Returns to Big Ten Champs, Drops 1:55 2IM in Prelims

2018 WOMEN’S B1G TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey, who was uncertain for this week’s Big Ten Championships, is back to racing.

This morning during the Day 2 preliminaries, Haughey posted a time of 1:55.53 in the 200 IM, a time that was bested only by Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson (1:55.20).

Haughey was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury and it was unclear whether or not she would be racing this weekend at Ohio State. She also did not race last night, after being expected to race on Michigan’s 800 free relay, and perhaps their 200 medley relay.

With Haughey’s return, Michigan looks safer to take the 2018 Big Ten crown. Without her, they look to have the depth to hold off Indiana and Ohio State, but it certainly would’ve made for a much closer meet in her absence. Should she continue to race the rest of the weekend, Michigan will be all the more likely to come out on top after the final day of racing on Saturday.

Haughey has been stellar this year, and she currently ranks in the top 5 nationally in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM.