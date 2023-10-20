Siobhan Haughey Fires Off 24.30 50 Free To Reset Hong Kong National Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Racing the event for the first time on the 2023 World Cup circuit, Siobhan Haughey showed off her speed in the final of the women’s 50 freestyle on Friday, setting a new Hong Kong Record en route to a runner-up finish at the series finale in Budapest.

Haughey rocketed to a time of 24.30, knocking four one-hundredths off her newly-minted mark of 24.34 set at last month’s Asian Games where she was the silver medalist.

The 25-year-old has now lowered the record four times this year, first clocking 24.56 in May on the Mare Nostrum Tour to crack her previous mark of 24.59 from 2021. She now ranks 29th all-time in the event, having come into the competition in a tie for 32nd.

Haughey’s HKG Record Progression, Women’s 50 Free

24.59 – 2021 Hong Kong Time Trials

24.56 – 2023 Mare Nostrum – Canet

24.44 – 2023 Hong Kong Championships

24.34 – 2023 Asian Games

24.30 – 2023 World Cup – Budapest

Haughey was the runner-up to Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom, who won the event for the third straight time in 23.97, and got the better of Aussie sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, who tied for 3rd in 24.42.

Haughey has won the 100 and 200 free at each of the first two legs of the series, and has switched up her third event at every meet. She raced the 400 free in Berlin, placing 3rd and setting a National Record in 4:05.30, and in Athens, she took on the 50 breast, finishing as the runner-up in another National Record of 30.36.