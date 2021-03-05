Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Simone Manuel is Now Kicking Out to Nearly 15m On her 100 Free (Video)

Comments: 1

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE — FINALS

  • World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
  • American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel, USA (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel, USA (2018)
  • Junior World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)
  • Pro Swim Record: 53.12– Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)
  1. Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club), 54.62
  2. Abbey Weitzeil (California Aquatics), 54.68
  3. Katie Ledecky (Nation’s Capital), 54.74

It was a tight race down the stretch for the women’s 100 free A-final, with nearly six swimmers touching within two-tenths of a second. Winning the race was Simone Manuel, touching in at 54.62, roughly three-tenths slower than this morning. Taking second place by just six one-hundredths was Abbey Weitzeil at 54.68, taking 0.02 off her season best. Touching in six one-hundredths behind Weitzeil for third was Katie Ledecky, clocking in 54.74, ranking 8th in the nation this season.

Tying for fourth place were Cal’s Katie McLaughlin and Team Elite’s Linnea Mack at 54.82. Athens’ Olivia Smoliga placed sixth at 55.03, followed by France’s Beryl Gastaldello (55.22) and backstroker Regan Smith (55.26).

Israel’s Andi Murez, training at Team Elite, won the B-final in 55.17, which would have placed sixth.

