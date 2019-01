Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

While Margo Geer looked strong into the last 15 meters, Simone Manuel had the stronger last stroke to out-touch Geer by 0.03. Manuel won the event in a 24.75, Geer took second in a 24.78.

Taking third place was Egypt-native Farida Osman with a 25.12. Taking fourth by 0.06 seconds was Olivia Smoliga in a 25.18.