Sheffield Remains As BUCS Host Through 2022

The swimming portion of the annual British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships have concluded, with a ground-breaking announcement revealed just one day after. The City of Sheffield will continue to serve as host for the largest annual multi-sport event for the next 3 years.

Per the agreement among Sheffield City Trust, BUCS, Sheffield City Council, the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, the city will stay in the hosting role through 2022.

Of the agreement, BUCS Chief Executive Officer, Vince Mayne commented,“For us we’re coming home to a really safe pair of hands that helps us to deliver an incredible event for 6,000 students year on year – we’re really happy that we’ll be coming to Sheffield for the next three years.

“Sheffield has a range of facilities and existing partnerships for us, which means we can offer what we want in terms of the sport programme, but we know that the quality of venue is something that really excites the students as well.

“For us at BUCS it means we can deliver the best university sports experience in the world, which is what we’re trying to do.”

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and sport at Sheffield City Council, said, “This announcement is further evidence of Sheffield’s enviable sporting credentials. This event is always a highlight in our sporting calendar and we are delighted to support it once more.

“With the recent announcement about both the Invictus Games trials and the Rugby World Cup coming to Sheffield, it is clear that our city is in the premier league when it comes to staging memorable and enjoyable sporting successes.”