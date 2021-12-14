Shayna Jack Posts Near-Lifetime Best In 50 Free At Queensland Championships

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Queensland Championships rolled on from Brisbane Aquatic Centre, this time with Olympian Mitch Larkin making some noise. After having been relatively quiet thus far in this competition, 28-year-old Larkin of Chandler put up a solid 200m back time of 1:55.97 to win gold on this day 4.

Larkin coasted in the morning heats with an AM swim of 2:00.53 before he cranked out splits of 56.69/59.28 to produce his 1:55.97 result. The next closest competitor was that of Joshua Edwards-Smith of Griffith who touched in 1:57.09 as runner-up.

Continuing her string of victories here was 17-year-old Olympic medalist Mollie O’Callaghan. Today the teen took on the women’s 50m free, reaping her age category’s top spot with a mark of 25.19. She owns a personal best of 24.80 from the Olympic Trials as a point of reference.

Taking the open category for the women’s 50m free was 23-year-old Shayna Jack, the woman who is competing for the first time since having served a two-year suspension to having tested positive for a banned substance in 2019.

Jack put up a time of 24.41 to beat the field, a result which stands as the 2nd fastest time of her career. The St. Peters Western athlete owns a PB of 24.38 from the 2019 Australian Championships, so tonight’s effort falls just .03 outside of that standard.

16-year-old Flynn Southam wreaked additional havoc on the record boards, clocking a time of 22.67 to win his age category’s 50m free title. Southam’s effort shaved .07 off of the Queensland All Comers Record previously held by New Zealand swimmer Michael Pickett at 22.74 from 2019.

Southam also topped the men’s 100m back for 16-year-olds tonight, producing a winning effort of 56.01, the 2nd best of this teen’s young career.

Capturing the 2nd fastest time of his career, 23-year-old Griffith swimmer Bowen Gough doubled up on his 100m fly victory from earlier in the meet with another gold in this 2fly tonight.

Posting a winning result of 1:56.71, Gowen split 55.19/1:01.52 to get it done for gold. That falls less than a second off of his personal best mark of 1:55.88 from this year’s Olympic Trials.

Additional Notes: