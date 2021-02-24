Shaine Casas Will Swim 200 IM on Day 2 of SEC Championships (HEAT SHEETS)

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Shaine Casas is swimming the 200 IM as his day 2 event at the 2021 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Wednesday.

After swimming both of the Aggies’ relays on Tuesday, Casas had only one entry in Wednesday’s individual schedule – the 200 IM, where he’s the top seed. Even with the SEC allowing swimmers to over-enter pre-meet, he didn’t enter the 50 free, where he has the fastest 50 free in the conference this season.

His choices get more interesting as the meet goes on, with possible swims in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 100 back on Thursday; and the 200 fly and 200 back on Friday.

He won’t see the SEC’s other biggest star in that 200 IM. Kieran Smith, who like Casas has the versatility to place in the top 3 in the conference in more than the allowed 3 events, will swim the 500 free. At last year’ SEC Championship meet, Smith won the 500 free in 4:06.32, which is the fastest time in history. He’s the 2nd seed in this week’s 500 free.

Smith has a meet-high 9 entries to choose from this week.

There were relatively-few high scratches for Wednesday’s individual events – most of the more-interesting event choices come later in the meet. Texas A&M’s Koko Bratanov opted for the 200 IM, where he’s the 5th seed, over the 50 free, where he would’ve been a pre-scratch 11 seed.

Florida’s Bobby Finke, who last year at this meet swam the fastest time ever in the 1650 free, is still entered in the 500 free for Wednesday, where he’s the 6th seed.

Pre-meet, Finke was on deck in a walking boot. The school declined to comment on his availability for the week, though the Gators didn’t include him on their 800 free relay on Tuesday evening.

That relay finished 2nd to Texas A&M, snapping an 8-year winning streak for the Gators.

That’s not damning evidence about Finke’s status; he has a best time of 1:36.85 in the 200 free from 2018, which means he probably could’ve split the 1:35-low it would’ve taken to beat the Aggies, but he wasn’t on their SEC Championship 800 free relay last season either.

Team Scores After Day 1 + Diving

Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.