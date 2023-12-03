See 8 Swim Camps You Might Love This Winter and in 2024

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

SPIRE December and January Winter Extended Training Camp – See Dates



A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2023 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – See Dates



his camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

2024 Bolles Swim Camp – Registration Opens Dec 1st 2023

The Bolles School Sharks are very proud of its long TRADITION of EXCELLENCE since its inception in 1977. In its 45 years of existence, the Bolles School Sharks have proven itself as one of the premier teams in the history of United States Swimming by winning State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, National, International and World Records. The Bolles School Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

2024 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Michigan has a rich history of training Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions and Big Ten champions, having been represented at 23 of the Olympic Games dating back to 1904. Michigan Swimmers and Divers account for 201 NCAA individual championships, 12 NCAA team championships, over 100 Big Ten individual championships and 64 Big Ten team championships. At Michigan, our mantra is: It’s not every 4 years, its every day! This mentality helps our athletes train at an elite level each and every day and is the cornerstone of our success!

2024 Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka will lead the Auburn swim camps, along with Auburn’s coaching staff, special guest Rowdy Gaines, and a qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers.

2024 Mizzou Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

One of the finest on-campus swimming and diving facilities in the nation, the Mizzou Aquatic Center serves as the home of Missouri’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs and has hosted some of the nation’s top meets. Opened in 2005, the Mizzou Aquatic Center features a 50-meter competitive pool with a moveable hydraulic floor. The pool’s water is kept between 78 and 80 degrees at all times with a maximum depth of eight feet, six inches.

2024 Aggie Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The Aggie Swim Camp is open on a first-come, first serve basis to any individual who satisfies the age, grade level, and/or gender requirements set forth in the registration materials. Male and female swimmers (ages 8-18) of any ability level are welcome to attend. It is highly recommended, but not required, that swimmers have competitive experience prior to attending.

2024 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

