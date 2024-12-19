See 21 Swim Camps You Might Love

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

2025 Total Performance Swim Camps At Kenyon College – Sign Up Today

Our mission at TPSC is to encourage swimmers to exceed their expectations! Our staff is committed to every camper learning and growing as a swimmer and as a person. We believe a camp experience is important to youth development. We build upon our 40 plus years of swim camps and continue striving to provide the safest possible learning experience for every participant. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you have at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to TPSC in June 2025! — Dani Korman, Director Total Performance Swim Camps

2025 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Camps and Clinics – Sign Up Today

These clinics will provide each camper with the best opportunity to enhance their skills while focusing on the technical details of each stroke from a Gold Medal producing program and staff. Bill Dorenkott, who has over 30 years of experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, enters his 16th overall season at Ohio State in 2023-24; he enters his seventh season as the Director of Swimming & Diving after spending nine seasons working with the women’s team exclusively. His programs are among the best, if not the best, in the Big Ten Conference.

2025 Florida Gator Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasize technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

2025 Bolles Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

For over 45 years, the Bolles School Sharks have set the standard for excellence in swimming, both nationally and internationally. At Bolles Swim Camps, athletes immerse themselves in this Tradition of Excellence while mastering elite skills in a supportive and focused environment. With a legacy that includes hundreds of All-Americans, national champions, and Olympians, our camps build on this foundation by offering comprehensive training that covers advanced technique, intentional workouts, goal setting, and college recruiting insights. Whether through our immersive month-long Team Boarding Experience or small-group driven Elite Camps, swimmers are invited to become part of the Bolles legacy and take their performance to the next level.

DEC 2024 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

DEC 2024 & 2025 SPIRE Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2025 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Michigan has a rich history of training Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions and Big Ten champions, having been represented at 24 of the Olympic Games dating back to 1904. Michigan Swimmers and Divers account for 201 NCAA individual championships, 12 NCAA team championships, over 100 Big Ten individual championships and 64 Big Ten team championships. At Michigan, our mantra is: It’s not every 4 years, its every day! This mentality helps our athletes train at an elite level each and every day and is the cornerstone of our success!

2025 Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka will lead the Auburn swim camps, along with Auburn’s coaching staff, special guest Rowdy Gaines, and a qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Coach Wochomurka and his staff will feature the following that have helped the Auburn program win 13 NCAA AND 23 SEC Championships…

2025 Duke Blue Devils Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

While visiting a World Class University, Duke Swimming Camp’s purpose is to educate swimmers in the fundamentals of technique, training and competition while establishing relationships with coaches and swimmers from all over the world. Duke Swimming camp also strives to teach the value of learning with swimming being an integral part of our campers education.

2025 Carolina Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The UNC Swimming Camps invite you to join us for an exciting and enriching swimming experience in Chapel Hill. Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Mark Gangloff and his staff will lead campers through the 2023 Carolina Swim Camp experience. These camps are open to swimmers of all ages, abilities, and skill levels. Our team is eager to share their expertise and experience with you to help you reach your full potential as a swimmer. We hope to see you at the camps!

2025 Mizzou Swim Camps – SIGN UP TODAY

The most vital components of any race are starts and turns. With a focus on power, speed, and efficiency, the Tiger Starts and Turns Camp will help campers maximize their race potential. This popular camp is designed to enhance starts, turns, and breakouts for all four strokes and is open to all swimmers age 8-18. To enrich your experience and gain a competitive edge.

2025 University of Wisconsin Badger Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Wisconsin Badger Swim camps provide an enjoyable, challenging learning experience for campers. Come join us and the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center located within the Nicholas Recreation Center on the beautiful campus of the University of Wisconsin. Our various camps focus on different aspects of being a successful swimmer. All sessions of Badger Sports Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

2025 University of Northern Colorado Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

UNC Swimming Camps are designed to teach athletes the technical aspects of swimming to help them achieve success at the next level. We keep our swimmer to coach ratio low so that each of our campers can receive an optimal amount of feedback during their time on campus. We group athletes according to skill level and are able to accommodate swimmers of all levels. Our focused instruction and motivational approach make swimming fun and teaches our campers how to get the most out of our sport.

2025 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today

Thank you for visiting the official website of Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp. Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camps are led by Nic Askew and the Swim & Dive Camp staff. Special Hotel rate now offered with our Hotel partner, the Cambria Hotel DC, Convention Center. The Cambria is one of DC’s most sought-after hotels during the Summer. Located conveniently near Howard University and all DC attractions, you are guaranteed to be in the right spot for your visit to the Nation’s Capital. Limited rooms are available on a first come first served basis.

2025 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University – Sign Up Today

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

2025 Race Club Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services, and creativity.

2025 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – TBA – COMING SOON!

2025 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – TBA – COMING SOON!

