2024 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

DATES

December 28th & 29th, 2024

WHO

Grades 2nd – 8th

*Only swimmers in grades 8th grade and lower are allowed to attend.

*NCAA Recruiting Shut Down Dec.18 – Jan. 7. NO talk or text allowed with high school athletes and their parents during this time period.

LOCATION

Christiansburg Aquatic Center

*Only one discount can be applied during the registration process

$420 per Swimmer ($400 + $20 Convenience Fee)*$50 non-refundable deposit option*

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28TH

9:30am | Check-In at Pool

10:00am – 12:00pm | Pool Session

12:15pm – 1:00pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:00pm – 1:45pm | Classroom Session

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pool Session

4:00pm | Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29TH

9:45am | Check-In at Pool

10:00am – 12:00pm | Pool Session

12:15pm – 1:00pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:00pm – 1:45pm | Classroom Session

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pool Session

4:00pm | Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up

*Tentative schedule and staff subject to change without notice

ALL CAMPS ARE OPEN TO ANY AND ALL ENTRANTS, ONLY LIMITED BY NUMBER, AGE, GRADE OR GENDER.

These sports camps are owned, controlled and operated by Sergio Lopez Consulting LLC at Virginia Tech. The word “Hokie(s)”, or any other reference to Virginia Tech are by permission of the University, and do not indicate, express or imply in any fashion involvement of the University in the operation or control of the camp, whose sole operator is Sergio Lopez Consulting LLC. Additionally, authorized use of Virginia Tech owned logos and trademarks does not imply an endorsement of the event or camp.

Sergio Lopez Swim Camps will follow all up to date Virginia Tech and VA Department of Health guidelines. Virginia Tech and NRV COVID numbers will be evaluated on a daily basis. If numbers significantly increase camp could be postponed or cancelled. Campus Authorities will determine if and when changes need to occur.

Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp is a SwimSwam Partner.