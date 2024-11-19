2024 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today

2024 Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today
Event
Dates
Grades
Cost
Register
Winter Breaststroke Camp
12/28/2024 – 12/29/2024
2nd – 8th Grade as of Fall 2024
$420.00
Register
December 28th & 29th, 2024
Grades 2nd – 8th
*Only swimmers in grades 8th grade and lower are allowed to attend.
*NCAA Recruiting Shut Down Dec.18 – Jan. 7. NO talk or text allowed with high school athletes and their parents during this time period.
*$50 non-refundable deposit option*
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28TH
9:30am | Check-In at Pool
10:00am – 12:00pm | Pool Session
12:15pm – 1:00pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)
1:00pm – 1:45pm | Classroom Session
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pool Session
4:00pm | Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29TH
9:45am | Check-In at Pool
10:00am – 12:00pm | Pool Session
12:15pm – 1:00pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)
1:00pm – 1:45pm | Classroom Session
2:00pm – 4:00pm | Pool Session
4:00pm | Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up
ALL CAMPS ARE OPEN TO ANY AND ALL ENTRANTS, ONLY LIMITED BY NUMBER, AGE, GRADE OR GENDER.
These sports camps are owned, controlled and operated by Sergio Lopez Consulting LLC at Virginia Tech. The word “Hokie(s)”, or any other reference to Virginia Tech are by permission of the University, and do not indicate, express or imply in any fashion involvement of the University in the operation or control of the camp, whose sole operator is Sergio Lopez Consulting LLC. Additionally, authorized use of Virginia Tech owned logos and trademarks does not imply an endorsement of the event or camp.
Sergio Lopez Swim Camps will follow all up to date Virginia Tech and VA Department of Health guidelines. Virginia Tech and NRV COVID numbers will be evaluated on a daily basis. If numbers significantly increase camp could be postponed or cancelled. Campus Authorities will determine if and when changes need to occur.
Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp is a SwimSwam Partner.