See 1485 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

LYONS AQUATICS – LEAD COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Spring and La Grange, Illinois is seeking an enthusiastic Lead Coach to join our staff! This Lead Coach will be responsible for day-to-day coaching and management of their assigned group(s) and the appropriate administrative tasks that accompany. The start date for this position is August 2019.

M/W SWIMMING INTERN (ASSISTANT COACH)- BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY

Baldwin Wallace University is seeking a Men’s and Women’s Swimming Intern Coach to assist with the overall success, performance, and conduct of the BW Yellow Jackets men’s and women’s swimming & diving program. This is a full time, one-year internship which is renewable for an additional year based on performance. There will be a monthly stipend paid out through the academic year, contract will run August 19th-May 1st.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

DST is focused on motivating, teaching, training and young athletes to achieve their potential in competitive swimming in the belief that this experience will provide “life skills” that will prove to be invaluable assets throughout their swimming career and adult life. We are looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and has strong communication and people skills.

SWIM HEAD COACH IN ESPOO, FINLAND

Among other operative tasks in the field of swimming, you will be responsible of developing the competitive swimming in Cetus in accordance with our strategy. You will act as a supervisor of our swimming coaches and account also for the competence development of Cetus’s employees. In addition, coaching in an extensive matter in Cetus will be one of your tasks. You will report about your work to our executive director. The occupation as such is new.

BOSTON COLLEGE ASSOCIATE HEAD / ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Reporting to the head coach, the associate head / assistant coach will help provide leadership and oversight for all aspects of a competitive program.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH AND ASSISTANT NATIONAL TEAM COACH

Jersey Wahoos is looking for a coach to serve as Lead Coach with our Age Group program and Assistant Coach for the Program’s National Squad.

MASTERS SWIM COACH – PART TIME

We are looking to hire a Part Time Assistant Swim Coach to work with our US Masters swimmers on SUNDAYS for one (1) hour 7am to 8am. We have over 230 individuals, ranging in ages from 18-80, who practice at our two locations. The Aquatics Department at Asphalt Green plays a key role in supporting the organization’s mission of “sports and fitness for a lifetime” for people of all ages and abilities. Job requirements include coaching experience and a history of competitive swimming.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING ACADEMY

We are seeking a Head Coach, Swimming Academy to prepare our developmental student-athletes towards national team representation at international competitions and the Major Games (Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships and Olympic Games).

USA SWIM AGE GROUP COACH

Circle City Aquatics is seeking a qualified coach who would be available to work up three hours a day. The ideal candidate is energetic, knowledgeable and able to communicate with parents, coaches and athletes. Candidate must be able to work as part of a coaching team with one or more groups from developmental swimming to early senior level.

AGE GROUP COACH

Coaching position includes between 14 – 20 hours of on deck coaching and 1 – 2 swim meets per month. Coaching hours are typically between 3:15 – 7:15pm on weekdays. Click here for a detailed job description.

MSA AGE GROUP COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information can be found at www.msaswim.com

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR FLEET SWIMMING

Are you a talented leader with a caring heart? If you have managerial experience, love kids and like the water, join Cypress Fairbanks (Fleet) at our award-winning swim school. We are seeking a swim director who will enjoy full and active days, spent working both in and out of the pool, constantly interacting with children, families, and coworkers.

AQUATIC EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR

Under direct supervision of the Aquatics Director of NL Aquatic Center, the Aquatic Exercise Instructors will provide instruction for aquatic exercise classes, as well as monitor patrons and educate patrons on fitness and safety, while maintaining a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for class participants.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

To provide assistance to the Head Coach in areas of the program including, but not limited to, recruiting, practice, competition, travel, and fundraising. Other duties may be assigned by the Head Coach and/or Director of Athletics.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Usual duties helping run emerging Division II Christian College Swim Team alongside Head Coach and Olympian Josh Davis. The season is Aug 27th thru April 25th. Meal plan and housing covered. Numerous graduate degree plans available.

UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE GRADUATE ASSISTANT

The University of La Verne is looking for qualified candidates for the position of Graduate Assistant for Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving. This position includes a tuition waiver and a stipend of $3000.00. Responsibilities may include but are not limited to assistance in planning and preparation for all training and competition, on deck coaching, dryland training, all areas of recruiting, fundraising, and pool operation supervision.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH, ST. ANDREWS UNIVERSITY

St. Andrews University is a private, liberal arts university in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The university is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Business Administration program.

NORTHRIDGE AREA SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (NASA) – ASSISTANT SENIOR GROUP COACH

Northridge Area Swimming Association (NASA), located in Middlebury, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for Assistant Senior Group Coach Position. This position will report directly to the NASA Head Coach/Club Director.

SENIOR COACH

Marlins Swimming is a competitive swim club located on the West Side of Rochester, NY. We offer a year-round USA Swimming program for competitive age group (5-18 years old) swimmers and are seeking a Senior Coach to work alongside the Program Director/Head Coach and other coaches to enhance the team. The team practices out of local school facilities six days per week.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Responsibilities for the successful candidate include directing all aspects of an NCAA Division I Swim program including instruction, NCAA compliance, commitment to academic excellence, recruiting, budget, team travel, scheduling, player development and student-athlete welfare, practice, and skill development.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

NORTHRIDGE AREA SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (NASA) – ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Northridge Area Swimming Association (NASA), located in Middlebury, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for Assistant Age Group Coach Position. This position will report directly to the NASA Head Age Group Coach and Head Coach/Club Director.

DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAM DIRECTOR/COACH

San Clemente Aquatics was formed in 1975 and we have around 300 swimmers on the team.

HEAD COACH OF HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND CEO/HEAD COACH OF CLUB SWIMMING

Hawken School, one of the premier private college preparatory schools in the Midwest, is seeking an Head Coach to lead their nationally recognized swim program. The individual will serve as Head Coach, Swimming & Diving, for Hawken School and CEO/Head Coach for the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins, a multi-site 350+ member USA-Swimming club team.

OFFICE MANAGER FOR THE RACE CLUB IN CORONADO CA

Founded 2003. Two locations Islamorada FL and Coronado CA. Business centered on swimming technique camps, private instruction, online coaching and subscription video services.

AQUATICS PROGRAM

Bethany Athletic Club in Portland, OR is looking to revamp our Aquatics Program and we need passionate swimmers in order to do so! We are currently seeking an Aquatics Lead to oversee the department, Swim Instructors, Lifeguards, and an Assistant Swim Coach. For more information about these new opportunities, please check out our website at http://bethanyathleticclub.com/about-bethany-athletic-club/careers/

FULL TIME COACH & FACILITY MANAGER

The team was initially the Mill Creek Swim Team and started when our pool was built in the late 1970s. In the 1990’s the team became West Coast Aquatics and we have produced numerous Olympic Trial Qualifiers over the years. We are currently one of USA Swimming’s Bronze Medal Clubs despite our relatively small size, exemplifying our belief in quality over quantity.

DIVING COACH

The Diving Coach is responsible for the teaching of sport specific fundamentals and skills associated with their assigned sport which includes but is not limited to; observing and evaluating performance and demonstrating proper techniques, executing practice plans to improve student-athletes skill level and developing a strong coach-to-athlete relationship in alignment with the head coach’s vision and philosophy.

HEAD COACH – KANSAS CITY BLAZERS

For the past 60 years the Johnson County Park and Recreation District has been enhancing the lives of the citizens of Johnson County through its parks, quality of programs, professionalism and response to developing trends. The Kansas City Blazers are an integral part of our Gold Medal Winning operation, and the Blazers Commitment to Excellence both inside and outside the pool is Nationally recognized. The Blazers has been in operation since 1975 and produced athletes at all level of competition, including several Olympic Gold Medal winners.

ARGO SWIM FILM TECHNICIAN ( TRAVELING )

Argo is based on Kent Island, MD. Learn all about us on our Argo Swim Video website. Our company provides underwater video and accompanying voice over analysis as a service to the competitive swim community. We travel to pools across North America, filming thousands of swimmers per year. We will soon be filming for clients in Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

KANSAS CITY BLAZERS HEAD COACH

The Kansas City Blazers swim team was founded in 1975. Our athletes range in age from six years old through college. There have been five Blazers who have competed in the Olympic Games (Mark Dean- 1988, Janie Wagstaff – 1992, Catherine Fox – 1996, Scott Goldblatt – 2004, and Shannon Vreeland- 2012). The Kansas City Blazers, are committed to excellence and dedicated to developing world class citizens and world class athletes.

ASSISTANT MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH DEPAUW UNIVERSITY

The part-time assistant coach for Men’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the head Men’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University.

AGE GROUP & POSSIBLY SENIOR COACH

757swim is looking to hire multiple full-time coaches. These coaches will lead or assist two 14 & under groups and have administrative responsibilities based on the candidate’s strengths. The Assistant Coaches will also have set office hours. The position requires someone who can work with novice level athletes as well as elite age group swimmers.

HEAD COACH – BELMONT AQUATIC TEAM (BAT) $42,500-$50,000, BELMONT, MA

The Belmont Aquatic Team is seeking experienced and enthusiastic coaching candidates for our full time (20-40 hours/week) head coach position. (Must be available most weekdays from 3:30pm on).

Our mission is to teach, train and help swimmers, of all levels, realize their highest potential. We foster and value dedication, hard work, team pride and friendships, physical and mental well-being and individual growth and progress towards excellence both in the pool and in life beyond.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Florida State is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant coach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Coast Conference and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Dexter Community Aquatic Club is a competitive year-round swim and dive team located in Dexter Michigan with around 200 swimmers annually. We are committed to developing emotionally and physically sound athletes. We strive to teach the value of sportsmanship and teamwork through our practices and meets.

PART TIME COACHES – BLUE WAVE SWIMMING

The team is expanding rapidly. We are an organization owned program which means we are coach run (no board). We have a new ten (10) lane twenty five (25) yard short course pool along with a fifty (50) meter pool that is currently undergoing a major renovation. We have a dedicate dryland facility, weight room, indoor basketball court, classrooms and more on our twelve (12) plus acre campus located about twenty (20) minutes east of downtown Tampa.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do.

