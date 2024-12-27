Sectionals Finalist Ruby Broadfoot to Swim for Florida International Starting Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Speedo Sectionals finalist Ruby Broadfoot is set to compete for Florida International University starting in the fall of 2025.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Florida International University! A huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for always supporting me. I would also like to thank Coach Randy Horner @thefiucoachhorner and Coach Brien Moffitt @coachbrienm for giving me this incredible opportunity. None of this would be possible without your support. GO PANTHERS 🐾#pawsup.”

A versatile competitor, Broadfoot currently trains year-round with the Sarasota Sharks, home of the world’s top female swimmer Summer McIntosh, where she primarily specializes in breast, free, and IM events.

Most recently Broadfoot competed at the 2024 Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East, turning in a series of strong performances. She posted times of 4:32.47 in the 400 IM, 2:21.87 in the 200 breast and 2:08.61 in the 200 IM, placing 69th, 74th and 119th overall, respectively.

Broadfoot set a number of her top times at the Florida Spring Senior Championships back in March. She placed 4th in the 200 breast (2:16.24 – PB), 6th in the 400 IM (4:26.60 – PB), 8th in the 100 breast (1:04.96), 23rd in the 200 IM (2:05.75 – PB) and 43rd in the 100 free (53.24 – PB).

In May, Broadfoot competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Ocala, where she earned a second swim in all five of her races. Broadfoot finished 10th in the 200-meter breast (2:42.18), 12th in the 200-meter IM (2:24.47), 13th in the 400-meter IM (5:05.31), 22nd in the 100-meter breast (1:16.23) and 39th in the 200-meter free (2:11.78).

Best Times SCY

100 breast – 1:04.22

200 breast – 2:16.24

200 IM – 2:05.75

400 IM – 4:26.60

100 free – 53.24

A Division I Mid-Major program, Florida International competes in the American Athletic Conference, with the women’s team emerging victorious at the conference championships last season. Based on the 2024 championship results, Broadfoot would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 400 IM, giving her an opportunity to score some points for FIU right away.

Broadfoot is currently wrapping up her senior year of high school through the Florida Virtual School, an online K-12 school, before she heads to Miami in the fall.

