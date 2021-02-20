Scratches on Final Day of Women’s SEC Champs: Harnish, McSharry Out of 100 Free

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)

Going into the final day of the SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Florida holds an eight-point lead over Kentucky, with Alabama currently sitting in third. While there were no top-12 scratches on the final day, there were a multitude of top-24 scratches on a day that features the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 1650 free.

The first event of the day, the 200 back, featured two scratches, Tennessee junior Kendall Shields and freshman Nicola Lane. Both don’t have other individual events on the day.

Some of the more notable scratches from the final day came in the 100 free. Mona McSharry, a freshman at Tennessee, scratched out of the 100 free to instead presumably focus on the 200 breast. She was only the 17th seed in the 100 free, while she is seeded 4th in the breaststroke. Earlier in the week, she finished 2nd in the 100 breast. Joining McSharry in scratching from the 100 free was UGA senior Courtney Harnish. Only seeded 20th in the 100 free, she will enter tomorrow as the second seed in the 200 fly. Harnish was the SEC champion in the 500 free earlier this week for the third straight year.

The lone scratch from the top-24 of the 200 breast came from Florida sophomore Tylor Mathieu. Mathieu will instead focus on the 1650 free, where she is the 8th seed. At last year’s SEC Championships she finished 10th in the event.

Summer Stanfield, a sophomore at LSU, scratched from the 200 fly to instead focus on the 200 back earlier in the session. She enters tomorrow as the 7th seed in the event. She was joined in scratching from the 200 fly by Kentucky sophomore Beth McNeese, who will instead elect to focus on the 1650 free, where she is the third seed. She finished 8th in the 1650 last year.

The top-24 of the 1650 featured five different scratches, with the most notable being UGA junior Maddie Homovich and Florida junior Leah Braswell. While Braswell isn’t entered in any other events on the final day, Homovich is seeded 6th in the 200 back.