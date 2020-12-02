SCIAC Cancels Remainder of 2020/2021 Winter Sports Season

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 1, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020/2021 sporting events for all fall and winter sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles-based Division 3 conference said that the decision was made “in accordance with public health guidance and safety standards, as well as NCAA Resocialization recommendations.” Those recommendations provided by the NCAA, released in July and updated in August, can be found here.

Read the full statement from the SCIAC here.

The conference also released the statement via Instagram;

The conference has 9 current members in southern California:

California Institute of Technology

California Lutheran University

Chapman University

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

University of La Verne

Occidental College

Pomona-Pitzer

University of Redlands

Whittier College

The decision impacts men’s and women’s swimming & diving, water polo, soccer, football, volleyball, cross country, and basketball. Each of the sports’ conference championships, along with all other scheduled competitions this year. In the statement, however, the conference specifies that any school that wishes to engage in training and competing on their own accord is permitted to do so.

Among those conference championship events that will be canceled are both the women’s and men’s 2021 SCIAC Swimming & Diving Championships which Caltech was set to host from February 18-21, 2021.

The conference is spread out over 4 countries in southern California including Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County, and San Bernadino County. Of those, Los Angeles County has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases to date at 401k.

COVID-19 Cases by County as at December 1, 2020

Los Angeles County San Bernadino County Orange County Ventura County Total Cases 408,980 93,671 78,553 20,066 Population 10,039,107 2,180,085 3,175,692 846,006

COVID-19 case data via LA Times, Population data via 2019 U.S Census

The announcement comes after Los Angeles County announced new restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases that includes limiting outdoor pools that serve more than one household to lap swimming with one person per lane.

Of the potential for sport to resume in the coming months, the SCIAC included the following: