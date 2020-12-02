SCIAC Cancels Remainder of 2020/2021 Winter Sports Season

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 1, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020/2021 sporting events for all fall and winter sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Los Angeles-based Division 3 conference said that the decision was made “in accordance with public health guidance and safety standards, as well as NCAA Resocialization recommendations.” Those recommendations provided by the NCAA, released in July and updated in August, can be found here.
The conference has 9 current members in southern California:
- California Institute of Technology
- California Lutheran University
- Chapman University
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- University of La Verne
- Occidental College
- Pomona-Pitzer
- University of Redlands
- Whittier College
The decision impacts men’s and women’s swimming & diving, water polo, soccer, football, volleyball, cross country, and basketball. Each of the sports’ conference championships, along with all other scheduled competitions this year. In the statement, however, the conference specifies that any school that wishes to engage in training and competing on their own accord is permitted to do so.
Among those conference championship events that will be canceled are both the women’s and men’s 2021 SCIAC Swimming & Diving Championships which Caltech was set to host from February 18-21, 2021.
The conference is spread out over 4 countries in southern California including Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County, and San Bernadino County. Of those, Los Angeles County has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases to date at 401k.
COVID-19 Cases by County as at December 1, 2020
|Los Angeles County
|San Bernadino County
|Orange County
|Ventura County
|Total Cases
|408,980
|93,671
|78,553
|20,066
|Population
|10,039,107
|2,180,085
|3,175,692
|846,006
COVID-19 case data via LA Times, Population data via 2019 U.S Census
The announcement comes after Los Angeles County announced new restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases that includes limiting outdoor pools that serve more than one household to lap swimming with one person per lane.
Of the potential for sport to resume in the coming months, the SCIAC included the following:
“The SCIAC and its members remain committed to exploring meaningful competitive conference experiences for spring sport student-athletes later in the spring semester. As the pandemic evolves, the SCIAC will continue to monitor changing federal, state, and local guidance, and will continue to consult with each other as well as public health authorities. The health and well-being of all constituents involved has been, and will continue to be, the driving force behind our individual and collective decisions during this challenging time.”
