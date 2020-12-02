Camille DeBoer to Join Sister Adrianna in SEC; Sends Verbal Pledge to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Camille DeBoer from Gainesville, Florida has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2022-23. Her older sister Adrianna DeBoer swims for SEC rival, and fellow orange-uniformed, University of Florida, but the two won’t overlap as Adrianna is a senior.

“I am tickled orange to announce my commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee!!! I am truly blessed to have such an incredible and supportive family and coaches. This is such an amazing opportunity and I am still in awe that I get to call myself a lady Vol! 🧡🤍”

A junior at F.W. Buchholz High School, DeBoer swims year-round with Gator Swim Club and specializes in freestyle and IM. She helped Buchholz to a sixth-place finish at the 2019 FHSAA Class 4A Swimming and Diving State Championship as a sophomore by placing 3rd in the 500 free (4:55.99) and 12th in the 200 IM (2:07.21) and by swimming legs on the 3rd-place 200 free relay (24.68) and 3rd-place 400 free relay (51.86 leadoff). In November, she had improved by more than 5 seconds in the 500 free with her 3rd-place finish of 4:50.21, and she took 6th in the 200 free with 1:50.35; both were lifetime bests. She also notched a PB in the 50 free (24.22) leading off the 200 free relay.

DeBoer’s 500 free time qualifies her for Winter Juniors; she owns Futures cuts in the 200/1650 free and 200 IM. She scored her mile and 400 IM PBs at the 2019 Gator Swim Club Holiday Classic, where she came in 2nd in the 200 free, 3rd in the 500 free, 2nd in the 1650 free, 5th in the 200 IM, and 1st in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.86

200 free – 1:50.35

500 free – 4:50.21

1650 free – 17:05.50

200 IM – 2:07.21

400 IM – 4:25.80

DeBoer will join the Tennessee women’s swimming and diving class of 2026 with Julia Burroughs and Regan Rathwell.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.