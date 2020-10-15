Tennessee Nabs Canadian Junior Standout Regan Rathwell for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian junior standout Regan Rathwell has verbally committed to Tennessee for fall 2022. She trains with the Greater Ottawa Kingfish Swim Club.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the university of Tennessee! Can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team! A big thank you to my family, coaches and friends who have helped me get this far! GO VOLS! 🧡🍊

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.52 / 23.35

100 free – 57.99 / 51.42

50 back – 29.00 / 24.64

100 back – 1:01.16 / 53.13

200 back – 2:12.39 / 1:55.47

100 breast – 1:12.50 / 1:03.24

200 breast – 2:36.63 / 2:17.15

100 fly – 1:02.03 / 55.13

200 IM – 2:17.96 / 2:00.71

400 IM – 4:56.86 / 4:21.31

A versatile talent, Rathwell really excels in the backstroke events. In 2019, she made the A-final of the 200 back at the 2019 Canadian Worlds Trials, placing eighth overall (2:15.08). She also placed 14th in the 50 back (29.55) and 100 back (1:02.34) at that meet. At the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships last summer, Rathwell won gold in the 100 back (1:01.93) and 200 back (2:14.35), adding third-place efforts in the 100 breast (1:12.50) and 200 IM (2:19.35).

Tennessee just graduated their top sprint backstrokers, Meghan Small and Erika Brown. Nonetheless, they return Bailey Grinter (52.9 last year) and Kaitlin Harty (53.3/1:53.6); both are 2020-21 seniors. Josephine Fuller in their class of 2025 brings in strong backstroke speed (52.9/1:56.1), and Rathwell will overlap for three seasons with her. Also in that class are two more Canadian talents: Asia Minnes and Brooklyn Douthwright.

Rathwell would’ve made the 100 back B-final and 200 back C-final at the 2020 SEC Championships. Given her versatility, she could develop further in the breaststrokes and IMs, much like the über versatile Small did while at Tennessee.

Rathwell is Tennessee’s first commit on the women’s side for their class of 2026.

