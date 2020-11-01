Tennessee HS Runner-Up Julia Burroughs Stays In-State, Verbals to Lady Vols

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tennessee Aquatics freestyler Julia Burroughs is staying close to home with a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for fall 2022. Burroughs is a junior at Maryville High School.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Tennessee! I am beyond thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way! GO VOLS! 🧡

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.15

100 free – 50.27

200 free – 1:48.65

500 free – 4:50.29

At the 2020 Tennessee HS State Championships, Burroughs doubled up with freestyle individual events at opposing ends of the distance spectrum: the 50 free and 500 free. She posted a 4:50.29 in the 500 free, finishing runner-up, but not before hitting a 23.15 to take fourth in the 50 free.

In both events, Burroughs hit lifetime bests, while she added standout splits of 22.61 anchoring Maryville’s 200 medley relay and 49.94 on the end of their 400 free relay.

Burroughs also competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, where she made the 200 free B-final and placed 12th overall (1:49.50).

Bailey Grinter (21.9/48.7) and Tjasa Pintar (22.7/47.9), both seniors, lead the Tennessee women in sprint free. They also added key sprinters Jasmine Rumley (22.5/49.0) and Mona McSharry (25.8/56.3 LCM), among others, in their freshman class.

Burroughs joins Canadian standout Regan Rathwell for Tennessee’s class of 2026.

