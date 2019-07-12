Sarah Sjostrom Enters 5 Events, Including 200 Free, at 2019 World Championships

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom has entered 5 individual events for the 2019 World Championships, including the 200 free.
While Sjostrom was the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 free, she’s had a love-hate relationship with the event throughout her career. She’s the 4th-fastest performer in the history of the event, though she told SwimSwam in May that she was “probably not” going to swim the 200 free at the World Championships.
Her entry in the race doesn’t guarantee her participation in the event either. She didn’t swim the race at the 2017 World Championships, and her entry probably didn’t block another Swede from entering (Michelle Coleman is Sweden’s 2nd entry).
Her other 4 events were more predictable: she’s also entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. At the 2017 World Championships, she won individual gold in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly; plus a silver in the 100 free.
If Sweden swims the same 2 relays, the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay, here is what a potential Sjostrom schedule at Worlds could look like. Sweden also swam a mixed 400 medley relay, though it was disqualified in prelims (without Sjostrom on the team):
Sunday, July 21st
Morning session
- 100 fly – heats
- 400 free relay – heats
Afternoon session
- 100 fly – semifinals
- 400 free relay – finals
Monday, July 22nd
Morning session
- OFF
Afternoon session
- 100 fly – finals
Tuesday, July 23rd
Morning session
- 200 free – heats
Afternoon session
- 200 free – semifinals
Wednesday, July 24th
Morning session
- Mixed medley relay – prelims
Afternoon session
- 200 free – finals
- Mixed medley relay – finals
Thursday, July 25th
Morning session
- 100 free – heats
Afternoon session
- 100 free – semifinals
Friday, July 26th
Morning session
- 50 fly – heats
Afternoon session
- 100 free – finals
- 50 fly – semifinals
Saturday, July 27th
Morning session
- 50 free – heats
Afternoon session
- 50 fly – finals
- 50 free – semifinals
Sunday, July 28th
Morning session
- 400 medley relay – prelims
Afternoon session
- 100 free – finals
- 400 medley relay – finals
There is no doubt that this heavy lineup will affect her performance in relays and she probably won’t swim mixed relays