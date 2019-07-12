Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom Enters 5 Events, Including 200 Free, at 2019 World Championships

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom has entered 5 individual events for the 2019 World Championships, including the 200 free.

While Sjostrom was the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 free, she’s had a love-hate relationship with the event throughout her career. She’s the 4th-fastest performer in the history of the event, though she told SwimSwam in May that she was “probably not” going to swim the 200 free at the World Championships.

Her entry in the race doesn’t guarantee her participation in the event either. She didn’t swim the race at the 2017 World Championships, and her entry probably didn’t block another Swede from entering (Michelle Coleman is Sweden’s 2nd entry).

Her other 4 events were more predictable: she’s also entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. At the 2017 World Championships, she won individual gold in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly; plus a silver in the 100 free.

If Sweden swims the same 2 relays, the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay, here is what a potential Sjostrom schedule at Worlds could look  like. Sweden also swam a mixed 400 medley relay, though it was disqualified in prelims (without Sjostrom on the team):

Sunday, July 21st

Morning session

  • 100 fly – heats
  • 400 free relay – heats

Afternoon session

  • 100 fly – semifinals
  • 400 free relay – finals

Monday, July 22nd

Morning session

  • OFF

Afternoon session

  • 100 fly – finals

Tuesday, July 23rd

Morning session

  • 200 free – heats

Afternoon session

  • 200 free – semifinals

Wednesday, July 24th

Morning session

  • Mixed medley relay – prelims

Afternoon session

  • 200 free – finals
  • Mixed medley relay – finals

Thursday, July 25th

Morning session

  • 100 free – heats

Afternoon session

  • 100 free – semifinals

Friday, July 26th

Morning session

  • 50 fly – heats

Afternoon session

  • 100 free – finals
  • 50 fly – semifinals

Saturday, July 27th

Morning session

  • 50 free – heats

Afternoon session

  • 50 fly – finals
  • 50 free – semifinals

Sunday, July 28th

Morning session

  • 400 medley relay – prelims

Afternoon session

  • 100 free – finals
  • 400 medley relay – finals

 

Steve

There is no doubt that this heavy lineup will affect her performance in relays and she probably won’t swim mixed relays

