San Jose State, Fresno State Continue Climb in Water Polo Top 25

The top four teams held their ground in the Week 2 Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 poll, led by #1 USC. There was some slight jockeying elsewhere in the top 10 with Hawaii and Arizona State swapping spots and Michigan moving up one place into a tie with Pacific.
#7 Hawaii topped #5 Arizona State 10-7 in both team’s lone match of the week in Honolulu on Saturday and accordingly, the Rainbow Wahine (4-0) have taken over the Sun Devils’ slot in the rankings, checking in at #5.
Michigan, ranked #9, was idle last week, but managed to move up into a tie for eighth with Pacific, which also had the week off after a Jan. 19 win over Fresno Pacific (20-6). The Wolverines (2-2) and Tigers (1-0) are both back at it on Week 3, heading to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational.
San Jose State (2-1) continued its ascent, climbing three more spots from #14 to #11. The Spartans (2-1), which were #20 in the preseason poll and moved up to #14 last week, have the week off after splitting with #11 Long Beach State (W 15-8) and #2 Stanford (L 19-4).
Fresno State (2-6) also moved up three spots, from #17 to #14 with a 1-3 showing at the Cal Cup, including an 11-9 upset win over then-#11 Long Beach State. The Bulldogs started the year among the vote getters and jumped into the poll at #17 a week ago.
LBSU was the biggest mover of the week, falling from #11 to #17 with an 0-4 showing at the Cal Cup to open its 2019 campaign. The 49ers fell to #2 Stanford (25-4) and #4 Cal (11-9) in addition to Fresno State (11-9) and San Jose State (15-8).
There were some minor shifts in the lower half of the poll, but no team moved more than a spot in either direction.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Jan. 23, 2019
|1
|USC
|100
|1
|2
|Stanford
|96
|2
|3
|UCLA
|92
|3
|4
|Cal
|87
|4
|5
|Hawaii
|83
|7
|6
|UC Irvine
|79
|6
|7
|Arizona State
|78
|5
|T8
|Michigan
|71
|9
|T8
|Pacific
|71
|8
|10
|UC Santa Barbara
|61
|10
|11
|San Jose State
|56
|14
|12
|Princeton
|55
|12
|13
|UC Davis
|54
|13
|14
|Fresno State
|48
|17
|15
|Loyola Marymount
|42
|15
|16
|Wagner
|38
|16
|17
|Long Beach State
|36
|11
|18
|Harvard
|27
|19
|19
|Indiana
|26
|18
|20
|Marist
|22
|20
|21
|UC San Diego
|21
|21
|22
|Cal State Northridge
|16
|23
|23
|San Diego State
|12
|22
|24
|Cal Baptist
|11
|24
|25
|Azusa Pacific
|7
|25
|RV
|Bucknell
|6
|RV
|RV
|Iona
|2
|RV
|RV
|Brown
|2
|RV
|RV
|California State -East Bay
|1
|RV
