Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

San Jose State, Fresno State Continue Climb in Water Polo Top 25

The top four teams held their ground in the Week 2 Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 poll, led by #1 USC. There was some slight jockeying elsewhere in the top 10 with Hawaii and Arizona State swapping spots and Michigan moving up one place into a tie with Pacific.

#7 Hawaii topped #5 Arizona State  10-7 in both team’s lone match of the week in Honolulu on Saturday and accordingly, the Rainbow Wahine (4-0) have taken over the Sun Devils’ slot in the rankings, checking in at #5.

Michigan, ranked #9, was idle last week, but managed to move up into a tie for eighth with Pacific, which also had the week off after a Jan. 19 win over Fresno Pacific (20-6). The Wolverines (2-2) and Tigers (1-0) are both back at it on Week 3, heading to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational.

San Jose State (2-1) continued its ascent, climbing three more spots from #14 to #11. The Spartans (2-1), which were #20 in the preseason poll and moved up to #14 last week, have the week off after splitting with #11 Long Beach State (W 15-8) and #2 Stanford (L 19-4).

Fresno State (2-6) also moved up three spots, from #17 to #14 with a  1-3 showing at the Cal Cup, including an 11-9 upset win over then-#11 Long Beach State. The Bulldogs started the year among the vote getters and jumped into the poll at #17 a week ago.

LBSU was the biggest mover of the week, falling from #11 to #17 with an 0-4 showing at the Cal Cup to open its 2019 campaign. The 49ers fell to #2 Stanford (25-4) and #4 Cal (11-9) in addition to Fresno State (11-9) and San Jose State (15-8).

There were some minor shifts in the lower half of the poll, but no team moved more than a spot in either direction.

Rank Team Points Jan. 23, 2019
1 USC 100 1
2 Stanford 96 2
3 UCLA 92 3
4 Cal 87 4
5 Hawaii 83 7
6 UC Irvine 79 6
7 Arizona State 78 5
T8 Michigan 71 9
T8 Pacific 71 8
10 UC Santa Barbara 61 10
11 San Jose State 56 14
12 Princeton 55 12
13 UC Davis 54 13
14 Fresno State 48 17
15 Loyola Marymount 42 15
16 Wagner 38 16
17 Long Beach State 36 11
18 Harvard 27 19
19 Indiana 26 18
20 Marist 22 20
21 UC San Diego 21 21
22 Cal State Northridge 16 23
23 San Diego State 12 22
24 Cal Baptist 11 24
25 Azusa Pacific 7 25
RV Bucknell 6 RV
RV Iona 2 RV
RV Brown 2 RV
RV California State -East Bay 1 RV

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!