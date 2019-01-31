San Jose State, Fresno State Continue Climb in Water Polo Top 25

The top four teams held their ground in the Week 2 Collegiate Water Polo Association Top 25 poll, led by #1 USC. There was some slight jockeying elsewhere in the top 10 with Hawaii and Arizona State swapping spots and Michigan moving up one place into a tie with Pacific.

#7 Hawaii topped #5 Arizona State 10-7 in both team’s lone match of the week in Honolulu on Saturday and accordingly, the Rainbow Wahine (4-0) have taken over the Sun Devils’ slot in the rankings, checking in at #5.

Michigan, ranked #9, was idle last week, but managed to move up into a tie for eighth with Pacific, which also had the week off after a Jan. 19 win over Fresno Pacific (20-6). The Wolverines (2-2) and Tigers (1-0) are both back at it on Week 3, heading to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational.

San Jose State (2-1) continued its ascent, climbing three more spots from #14 to #11. The Spartans (2-1), which were #20 in the preseason poll and moved up to #14 last week, have the week off after splitting with #11 Long Beach State (W 15-8) and #2 Stanford (L 19-4).

Fresno State (2-6) also moved up three spots, from #17 to #14 with a 1-3 showing at the Cal Cup, including an 11-9 upset win over then-#11 Long Beach State. The Bulldogs started the year among the vote getters and jumped into the poll at #17 a week ago.

LBSU was the biggest mover of the week, falling from #11 to #17 with an 0-4 showing at the Cal Cup to open its 2019 campaign. The 49ers fell to #2 Stanford (25-4) and #4 Cal (11-9) in addition to Fresno State (11-9) and San Jose State (15-8).

There were some minor shifts in the lower half of the poll, but no team moved more than a spot in either direction.