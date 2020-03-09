Sam Stewart Doubles with Lifetime Best 100 FR, 1:59 200 IM at Cary Sectionals

2020 CARY SECTIONALS

The 2020 Cary Sectionals concluded on Sunday in North Carolina. Swimmers competed individually in the 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and mile. Prelims were held in short course yards, while finals were held in long course meters.

North Carolina Aquatic Club’s Katrina Konopka, an All-American at Arizona during her collegiate career, won the 100 free. Konopka, an Olympic Trials finalist, won the race in 57.37. Tac Titans’ junior standouts Brooke Zettel (58.31) and Claire Curzan (58.35) rounded out the top 3.

NC State’s Nyls Korstanje, who has NCAAs coming up, won the men’s race in 50.01. YMCA Hub Fins’ Sam Stewart, a former Texas Longhorn, was 2nd in 50.67, marking his first time under 51 in the event. Brett Fraser, an Olympian and All-American during his NCAA career at Florida, touched 3rd in 50.80.

Curzan returned to win the 200 back in 2:14.32. Stewart also earned a win in his 2nd race, blowing away the 200 IM field in 1:59.80. Curzan’s teammate Charlotte Hook was the 200 IM champion in 2:15.26. Zettel (2:21.56) was 5th in that race. In prelims, Hook swam a 16:36.33 in the 1650 free.

Additional Event Winners: