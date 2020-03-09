Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

13-Year-Old Pelaez Posts 2:16 200 Back on Night 4 of Plantation Sectionals

2020 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Plantation Sectionals concluded on Sunday night as swimmers competed in the 200 fly, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 400 free relay. Eagle Aquatics’ 13-year-old Erika Pelaez took nearly 3 seconds off her best in the 200 back. Pelaez won the final in 2:16.21 well under her former best of 2:19.27 from last summer.

Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson continued her trend of wins, posting a 56.80 in the 100 free. That’s Atkinson’s fastest swim since 2018 in the event. Performance Aquatics’ Runar Borgen won the men’s race in 51.28, outpacing Westminster Swim Academy’s Daniel Ramirez (51.58) on the back half.

Blue Dolphins’ Taylor Grabenhorst took over 2 seconds off her best in the 200 breast. Grabenhorst won the final in 2:32.49, clearing the Olympic Trials but by nearly a second. In the men’s race, Azura Florida Aquatics’ Raphael Windmuller, who represents Brazil, put up a 2:17.91. That’s a best by almost a second per the USA Swimming database.

Additional Event Winners:

  • Women’s 200 fly: Lockett Bowley, Blue Dolphins, 2:16.42
  • Men’s 200 fly: Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz, Streamline Aquatics, 2:00.43
  • Men’s 200 back: Yeziel Morales, Azura Florida Aquatics, 2:02.95
  • Women’s 800 free: Michelle Morgan, Pipeline Swimming, 8:52.65
  • Men’s 1500 free: Joshua Parent, Bluefish Swim Club, 15:46.71
  • Women’s 400 free relay: Azura Florida Aquatics, 3:55.28
  • Men’s 400 free relay: Azura Florida Aquatics, 3:29.65

SWED33

Crazy fast for 13! Congrats Erika! That’s gotta be some sort of record!

1 hour ago

