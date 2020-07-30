Sacramento Coach Added To SafeSport Database With Temporary Restriction

Sacramento swim coach Ryan Jones has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s disciplinary database under a temporary restriction.

Jones was added to the database as of July 7. His entry lists “allegations of misconduct” as the reason for his inclusion. Jones is currently under the following restrictions, per the database: “No Contact Directive(s), Travel / Lodging Restriction(s), Coaching / Training Restriction(s), Contact / Communication Limitation(s).”

The SafeSport database compiles disciplinary measures taken against individuals in all U.S. Olympic sports. Jones is a non-athlete member of USA Swimming, and his entry lists the city of Sacremento, California.

Jones is listed as the Aquatics Director for the Rocklin Swim Team, which is based out of Rocklin, CA, about 25 miles from Sacramento.

We’ve reached out to both Jones and the Rocklin Swim Club for comment, but have not yet received comment from either.

There’s also been one name removed from the SafeSport database. Shawn Rabel of Houston, Texas no longer appears in the list of disciplinary measures. Rabel was added to the database in December of 2019 with temporary restrictions for allegations of misconduct. Rabel was listed under both USA Swimming and USA Shooting. USA Swimming said Rabel was a former non-athlete member whose registration had expired at the end of 2018.