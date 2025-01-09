Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryder Dodd Named D1 Player of the Year As ACWPC Announces Men’s Water Polo All-Americans

The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announced its All-America lists for the 2024 men’s NCAA season on Wednesday, one month after UCLA won the national title.

UCLA redshirt junior Ryder Dodd earned top honors, being named ACWPC Division I Player of the Year, while Fordham, which had a historic undefeated regular season before falling to USC in the semi-finals, saw head coach Brian Bacharach win Coach of the Year honors and Ilija Duretic be named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Dodd was also named Player of the Match in the NCAA Championship game.

The Division I First Team All-Americans featured three players from USC, two from UCLA, and one apiece from Stanford, Fordam and Pacific.

Salem University highlighted the Division II honorees, with Nikola Krstonosic being named Player of the Year, while the University of Redlands dominated the Division III awards, led by Player of the Year Roberto Barrera.

DIVISION I 2024 ALL AMERICA

Player of the Year Ryder Dodd, University of California, Los Angeles
Coach of the Year Brian Bacharach, Fordham University
Assistant Coach of the Year Ilija Duretic, Fordham University
First Team
Luca Provenziani Fordham University
Riley Pittman Stanford University
Ryder Dodd University of California, Los Angeles
Chase Dodd University of California, Los Angeles
Robert López Duart University of Southern California
Max Miller University of Southern California
Mihailo Vukazic University of the Pacific
Bernardo Herzer University of Southern California Goalie
Second Team
Toring Stanley California Baptist University
Gabi Acosta Long Beach State University
Christian Hosea Pepperdine University
Roko Pozaric Princeton University
Soren Jensen Stanford University
Max Casabella University of California, Berkeley
George Avakian University of California, Berkeley
West Temkin Stanford University Goalie
Third Team
Ilias Stothart Brown University
George Papanikolaou Fordham University
James Rozolis Hill Harvard University
Vladan Mitrovic Princeton University
Peter Castillo University of California, Los Angeles
Carson Kranz University of Southern California
Tom Leggett US Air Force Academy
Thomas Lercari Fordham University Goalie
Honorable Mention
Mate Tymcyna Brown University
Aleksa Stefanovic Bucknell University
Matt Ryckman Bucknell University
Bodhi Bowden California Baptist University
Caleb Teraoka California Baptist University
Julian Nichols California State University, Fullerton
Togan Ozbek California State University, Fullerton
Andras Toth Fordham University
Lucas Nieto Jasny Fordham University
Jack Burghardt Harvard University
Dean Strauser Harvard University
Luksa Vlasic Iona University
Rastko Jevdjovic Iona University
Corbin Stanley Long Beach State University
Evan Cain Long Beach State University
Josep Jodra Muñoz Long Island University
Abel Romero Loyola Marymount University
Adam Csapo Pepperdine University
Sandor Gal Pepperdine University
Gavin Appeldorn Pepperdine University
Mateja Bosic San Jose State University
Maro Tiozzo San Jose State University
Bence Szabo San Jose State University
Zach Fales Santa Clara University
Riccardo De Simon Santa Clara University
Jackson Painter Stanford University
Dash McFarland Stanford University
Albert Ponferrada University of California, Berkeley
Aleix Aznar Beltran University of California, Davis
Tommy Kiesling University of California, Davis
Luka Krstic University of California, Irvine
Frederico Juca Carsalade University of California, Los Angeles
Nico Tierney University of California, Los Angeles
Bennett Axline University of California, San Diego
Landon Akerstrom University of California, San Diego
Lucas Romaguera University of California, San Diego
Brock Zamanian University of California, Santa Barbara
Danilo Dragovic University of California, Santa Barbara
Dom Brown University of California, Santa Barbara
Stefan Brankovic University of Southern California
Jeremie Cote University of the Pacific
Matthew Hosmer University of the Pacific
Reuel D’Souza University of the Pacific
Kiefer Black US Naval Academy
Dimitrios Kratimenos Brown University Goalie
Aaron Wilson Long Beach State University Goalie
Kristof Kovacs Princeton University Kristof Goalie
Brendan Gyapjas San Jose State University Goalie
Bae Fountain University of the Pacific Goalie

DIVISION II 2024 ALL AMERICA

Player of the Year Nikola Krstonosic, Salem University

Coach of the Year

 Robert Bullion, Salem University

Assistant Coach of the Year

 Micah Klausman, Biola University
First Team
John Grasso Biola University
Konstantinos Koulouris Concordia University
Harry Bentham Concordia University
Pietro Cattano Fresno Pacific
Nikiforos Liantziris Gannon University
Nikola Krstonosic Salem University
Marko Zivojinovic Salem University
Mitchell Carpenter Biola University Goalie
Honorable Mention
Nolan Rapp Biola University
Yannick Robertson McKendree University
Camden Peterson University of California, Merced
Duarte Costa Salem University Goalie

DIVISION III 2024 ALL AMERICA

Player of the Year Roberto Barrera, University of Redlands
Coach of the Year Ryan Hall, University of Redlands
Assistant Coach of the Year Leo Yuno, University of Redlands
First Team
Stevan Rasic Augustana College
Everett Prussak Chapman University
Luke Weigle Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Nick Kennedy Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Zach Whitfield Pomona-Pitzer
Max Wagener University of Redlands
Spencer Clinton University of Redlands
Roberto Barrera University of Redlands Goalie
Second Team
Lincoln Hall Cal Lutheran
Davin Castillo Chapman University
Nate Randolph Chapman University
Adam Ivatorov MIT
Miles Chiang Pomona-Pitzer
Dean Moody University of Redlands
Noah Bigara Whittier College
Declan Hutton Augustana College Goalie
Honorable Mention
Oskar Bannister Augustana College
Aidan Wade Austin College
Andrew Galt Austin College
Cormac Flanders Cal Lutheran
Christian Gotterup Chapman University
Cristian Pang Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Thomas Walker Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Jesse Ellis Connecticut College
Andrew Lee Johns Hopkins
Philip Long Johns Hopkins
Rick Lundh MIT
Travis Hughes Occidental College
Jack Holl Penn State Behrend
Nick Thompson Penn State Behrend
Max Distaso Pomona-Pitzer
Indigo Lee Pomona-Pitzer
Peter Trinh University of La Verne
Nicolas Fedotov University of Redlands
Ron Gvishi University of Redlands
Aidan Johnson Washington & Jefferson
Aidan Miller Washington & Jefferson
Spyros Rapsomanikis Wheaton College
Zander Monoya Whittier College
Liam Byrne Pomona-Pitzer Goalie
Jackson Sanders Chapman University Goalie

