Ryder Dodd Named D1 Player of the Year As ACWPC Announces Men’s Water Polo All-Americans

The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announced its All-America lists for the 2024 men’s NCAA season on Wednesday, one month after UCLA won the national title.

UCLA redshirt junior Ryder Dodd earned top honors, being named ACWPC Division I Player of the Year, while Fordham, which had a historic undefeated regular season before falling to USC in the semi-finals, saw head coach Brian Bacharach win Coach of the Year honors and Ilija Duretic be named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Dodd was also named Player of the Match in the NCAA Championship game.

The Division I First Team All-Americans featured three players from USC, two from UCLA, and one apiece from Stanford, Fordam and Pacific.

We are proud to announce the players that made the third, second and first-team All-American lists. Congrats to all! #waterpolo #waterpolowednesday #waterpolocoaches pic.twitter.com/eCZqnjjqJj — Water Polo Coaches (@wpolocoaches) January 8, 2025

Salem University highlighted the Division II honorees, with Nikola Krstonosic being named Player of the Year, while the University of Redlands dominated the Division III awards, led by Player of the Year Roberto Barrera.

DIVISION I 2024 ALL AMERICA

Player of the Year Ryder Dodd, University of California, Los Angeles Coach of the Year Brian Bacharach, Fordham University Assistant Coach of the Year Ilija Duretic, Fordham University First Team Luca Provenziani Fordham University Riley Pittman Stanford University Ryder Dodd University of California, Los Angeles Chase Dodd University of California, Los Angeles Robert López Duart University of Southern California Max Miller University of Southern California Mihailo Vukazic University of the Pacific Bernardo Herzer University of Southern California Goalie Second Team Toring Stanley California Baptist University Gabi Acosta Long Beach State University Christian Hosea Pepperdine University Roko Pozaric Princeton University Soren Jensen Stanford University Max Casabella University of California, Berkeley George Avakian University of California, Berkeley West Temkin Stanford University Goalie Third Team Ilias Stothart Brown University George Papanikolaou Fordham University James Rozolis Hill Harvard University Vladan Mitrovic Princeton University Peter Castillo University of California, Los Angeles Carson Kranz University of Southern California Tom Leggett US Air Force Academy Thomas Lercari Fordham University Goalie Honorable Mention Mate Tymcyna Brown University Aleksa Stefanovic Bucknell University Matt Ryckman Bucknell University Bodhi Bowden California Baptist University Caleb Teraoka California Baptist University Julian Nichols California State University, Fullerton Togan Ozbek California State University, Fullerton Andras Toth Fordham University Lucas Nieto Jasny Fordham University Jack Burghardt Harvard University Dean Strauser Harvard University Luksa Vlasic Iona University Rastko Jevdjovic Iona University Corbin Stanley Long Beach State University Evan Cain Long Beach State University Josep Jodra Muñoz Long Island University Abel Romero Loyola Marymount University Adam Csapo Pepperdine University Sandor Gal Pepperdine University Gavin Appeldorn Pepperdine University Mateja Bosic San Jose State University Maro Tiozzo San Jose State University Bence Szabo San Jose State University Zach Fales Santa Clara University Riccardo De Simon Santa Clara University Jackson Painter Stanford University Dash McFarland Stanford University Albert Ponferrada University of California, Berkeley Aleix Aznar Beltran University of California, Davis Tommy Kiesling University of California, Davis Luka Krstic University of California, Irvine Frederico Juca Carsalade University of California, Los Angeles Nico Tierney University of California, Los Angeles Bennett Axline University of California, San Diego Landon Akerstrom University of California, San Diego Lucas Romaguera University of California, San Diego Brock Zamanian University of California, Santa Barbara Danilo Dragovic University of California, Santa Barbara Dom Brown University of California, Santa Barbara Stefan Brankovic University of Southern California Jeremie Cote University of the Pacific Matthew Hosmer University of the Pacific Reuel D’Souza University of the Pacific Kiefer Black US Naval Academy Dimitrios Kratimenos Brown University Goalie Aaron Wilson Long Beach State University Goalie Kristof Kovacs Princeton University Kristof Goalie Brendan Gyapjas San Jose State University Goalie Bae Fountain University of the Pacific Goalie

DIVISION II 2024 ALL AMERICA

Player of the Year Nikola Krstonosic, Salem University Coach of the Year Robert Bullion, Salem University Assistant Coach of the Year Micah Klausman, Biola University First Team John Grasso Biola University Konstantinos Koulouris Concordia University Harry Bentham Concordia University Pietro Cattano Fresno Pacific Nikiforos Liantziris Gannon University Nikola Krstonosic Salem University Marko Zivojinovic Salem University Mitchell Carpenter Biola University Goalie Honorable Mention Nolan Rapp Biola University Yannick Robertson McKendree University Camden Peterson University of California, Merced Duarte Costa Salem University Goalie

DIVISION III 2024 ALL AMERICA