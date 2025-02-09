Ryan Lochte, Anthony Ervin, and Federica Pellegrini Lead Swimming Hall of Fame Class

The International Swimming Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 class of inductees that includes four swimming mega-stars.

The induction ceremony is usually held in Ft. Lauderdale where the Hall of Fame is located, but amid ongoing construction and redevelopment, the 2025 ceremony will be held at the Park Royal Collection in Marina Bay, Singapore during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. The ceremony will be Monday, July 28.

The Full 2025 Class:

The 2025 class includes 10 inductees, the smallest since the 2021 post-COVID class, and has a significantly American bent. Of the 10 names included, four are Americans, and two others achieved most of their accomplishments while living and training in America.

Much like last year’s class included Michael Phelps and his coach Bob Bowman, this year’s class includes Ryan Lochte and Gregg Troy. Lochte was a domestic foil for Phelps for most of his career and won 12 Olympic medals.

Besides his work with Lochte, Troy led many other Olympians and Olympic medalists, including 43 individual champions and a women’s team title in 2010. Besides Lochte, the other biggest names on his register (from a deep list) include Caeleb Dressel and Elizabeth Beisel, and his swimmers have won in total 17 Olympic medals.

The class also includes sprinter Anthony Ervin, who won Olympic gold medals in the 50 free and again in 2016 at 35, becoming the oldest individual Olympic swimming champion.

Italy’s Federica Pellegrini is a superstar in her home country. She became the first woman to break 4 minutes in the 400 meter free and won Olympic gold in the 200 free in 2008, holding the World Record in that event for over a decade. A celebrity outside of the pool as well, she was a judge on the popular talent show Italia’s Got Talent from 2019 through 2022.

Joseph Schooling, who attended high school at the Bolles School in Florida and college at the University of Texas, became Singapore’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist by defeating Michael Phelps in the 100 fly.

Ous Mellouli attended college at USC and is being inducted in the open water category though he first won Olympic gold in the 1500 free in the pool in 2008. Four years later, he won Olympic gold in the 10k in open water, making him the first swimmer to win titles in both pool and open water events.

Husain Al-Musallam, the current President of World Aquatics, is also being inducted. Al-Musallam is Kuwait’s first-ever inductee, as the country has virtually no international reputation in aquatic sports.

Full Class of 2025 Bios (in Brief)

Honor Swimmers

Anthony Ervin (USA) – A sprint freestyle specialist, Ervin won Olympic gold in the 50m freestyle in 2000 and made an incredible comeback in 2016, reclaiming gold in the same event at age 35, becoming the oldest individual Olympic swimming champion.

– A sprint freestyle specialist, Ervin won Olympic gold in the 50m freestyle in 2000 and made an incredible comeback in 2016, reclaiming gold in the same event at age 35, becoming the oldest individual Olympic swimming champion. Ryan Lochte (USA) – One of the most decorated swimmers in history, Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, excelling in individual medley, backstroke, and freestyle events. One of the most-decorated swimmers in history, he won 12 Olympic medals, including 6 gold; 39 World Championships in short course and long course combined, and set 19 World Records.

– One of the most decorated swimmers in history, Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, excelling in individual medley, backstroke, and freestyle events. One of the most-decorated swimmers in history, he won 12 Olympic medals, including 6 gold; 39 World Championships in short course and long course combined, and set 19 World Records. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) – A dominant middle-distance freestyle swimmer, Pellegrini became the first woman to break 4:00 in the 400m freestyle. She won Olympic gold in 2008 and multiple world titles, holding the 200m freestyle world record for over a decade.

– A dominant middle-distance freestyle swimmer, Pellegrini became the first woman to break 4:00 in the 400m freestyle. She won Olympic gold in 2008 and multiple world titles, holding the 200m freestyle world record for over a decade. Joseph Schooling (Singapore) – Schooling made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics by winning Singapore’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, defeating Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly with an Olympic record performance.

Open Water Swimmer

Ous Mellouli (Tunisia) – A versatile swimmer who won Olympic gold in the 1500m freestyle (2008) before transitioning to open water. He secured gold in the 10km marathon swim in 2012, making him the first swimmer to win Olympic titles in both pool and open water events. He also won World Championships in both the pool (1500 free in 2009) and open water (5k in 2013).

Water Polo Player

Endre “Bandi” Molnar (Hungary) – A legendary Hungarian water polo player, Molnar was a key member of the gold medal-winning teams at the 1973 World Championships and 1976 Olympics, contributing to Hungary’s dominant era in the sport.

Synchronized Swimmer

Andrea Fuentes (Spain/USA) – A decorated synchronized swimmer, Fuentes won multiple Olympic and World Championship medals for Spain before transitioning to coaching, where she led the U.S. artistic swimming team to success. The most decorated synchronized swimmer in Spain’s history, she owns 3 Olympic silver and 1 Olympic bronze medal to go with 16 World Championship medals and 11 European Championship medals.

Coach

Gregg Troy (USA) – Troy guided Ryan Lochte, Elizabeth Beisel, Caeleb Dressel, and multiple other Olympians to 17 medals. He also the University of Florida swimming program from 1999 until his retirement in 2018, winning a women’s team title in 2010.

Contributor

Captain Husain Al Musallam (Kuwait) – A major figure in international aquatics governance, Al Musallam serves as the president of World Aquatics (formerly FINA). Al Musallam competed as a swimmer at the Pan-Arab, Asian, and World Swimming Championships between 1974 and 1976.

Pioneer