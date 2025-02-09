Cosgriffe Swims Para World Record, Loewen & Ginzburg Break More Records On Day 2 Of OUAs

OUA Swimming Championships

Two more OUA records went down during the second finals session for the 2025 Ontario University Championships, following the seven that went down on day one. Toronto’s Benjamin Loewen and York’s Eric Ginzburg continued their excellent meets, each breaking another OUA record at the meet. The pair traded the 100 butterfly record on the first day of the meet. Ginzburg broke the record in prelims (52.57) before Loewen brought the mark lower in finals (52.41).

Ginzburg took down the 50 butterfly OUA record from 2013 during day two. The record stood at 23.86, set by Toronto’s Mike Smerek, and Ginzburg neared the mark in prelims, swimming 23.90. He got under it in finals, ripping a 23.56. The swim was a lifetime best by two-tenths, improving on the 23.76 he swam in November.

For his part, Loewen reset the 100 backstroke OUA record. He reset his lifetime best twice on the day; first hitting 54.66 in prelims, then crushing 52.86 in the final. Loewen’s record led a Toronto podium sweep in the event, as his teammates Ben Winterborn (53.68) and Andrew Herman (54.13) earned silver and bronze.

The Varsity Blues continued to dominate the championships on the record day of the meet, extending their leads in the women’s and men’s team races. They got off to an electric start during the second night of finals, winning the first five events as they swept the 50 freestyles (Teagan Vander Leek, 25.40 and Liam Weaver, 22.15) and 200 breaststrokes (Nina Mollin, 2:32.34 and Nathan Thomas, 2:10.80).

Mollin won two events on day two. After touching first in the 200 breaststroke, she was back on the blocks for the 200 IM. Mollin dominated, pulling away to win the event in 2:13.99.

After Toronto’s Katie Marovino won the 400 freestyle, Western University’s Kieran Stone snapped the Varsity Blues winning streak. He pulled away from the field to win the race in 3:50.13. Both Marovino and Stone won the 200 freestyle on the first day of competition.

Hannah Burns won the women’s para 100 backstroke, but Katie Cosgriffe stole the show in the event. Swimming in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 100 backstroke, Cosgriffe clocked 1:05.50, which undercuts the women’s para world record in the S10 classification by over a second. Last summer, Cosgriffe won Paralympic bronze in the women’s 100 butterfly S10. Brock’s Tatum O’Connor won the ‘A’ final, swimming 59.60. She was the only person in the field to break 1:01 in the race and completed her sweep of the backstroke sprints with the win.

Other Day 2 Event Winners

Men’s Para 100 backstroke: Zach El-Sayed, Brock — 1:11.66

Men’s 200 IM: Kent Goni Avila, Wilfrid Laurier — 2:00.26

Women’s 50 fly: Michelle Wang, McMaster — 26.80

Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay: Western University — 8:15.90

Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay: Toronto — 7:23.14

Team Scores Thru Day 2

Women:

University of Toronto – 564 Western University – 470 McMaster University – 413 University of Guelph – 276.5 Waterloo – 266.5 Brock University – 219 Wilfrid Laurier University – 119 Queens – 76 Carleton – 54 York University – 51

Men: