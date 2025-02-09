SwimSwam Staff Split On Who Will Win The Superbowl (SB Predictions)

Who said SwimSwam does not know ball? The SwimSwam staff is split with six staff members picking the Chiefs to win and five picking the Eagles to win.

Overall, the SwimSwam staff picked it to be a high scoring game with almost half of the predictions expecting both teams to score 30+ points. Based on the Fanduel odds, the spread has the Chiefs at -1.5 while the total points sits at O/U 48.5.

Braden

Score: Eagles 35 – Chiefs 34

An early injury will change the tide of the game, pickleball will be the second-most aired sport of the evening (in the commercials), and the Eagles win on a tush push as time expires.

Anya

Score: Chiefs 34 – Eagles 31

Rooting for the Lions…I mean the Eagles here but Mahomes and crew always know how to get it done on the final drive of the game. Also, Lamar got robbed of MVP.

Nicole

Score: Chiefs 31 – Eagles 27

Tayvoodo. What’s 13 backwards? 31.

Yanyan

Score: Chiefs 38 – Eagles 31

The Kansas City dark magic will somehow find a way again.

Laura

Score: Kendrick 10 – Drake 0

I’m here for a halftime, not a long time.

Mark

What’s that? Ah – Super Bowl? Don’t talk about Super Bowl? You kidding me? Super Bowl? It’s Week 1 of Swim conference season. But also Go Birds.

James

Score: Chiefs 31 – Eagles 27

Close game but a couple turnovers in the fourth cost the Eagles late. Also, our endzones are bigger than your endzones.

Retta

Score: Eagles 21, Chiefs 17

Just get me to next season already.

Madeline

Score: Chiefs 28, Eagles 27

“Taylor Swift”

Robert

Score: Eagles 44, Chiefs 31

As a Philadelphia fan of a certain age, I’m used to having my sporting hopes and dreams crushed, but this team is just too fun to watch when everything’s clicking, so I’m going to try out this optimism thing. (However, in a proactive safety measure, I have removed all D batteries from my house).

Calvin

Score: Eagles 28, Chiefs 24

I dislike the Chiefs, though they will probably win I hope they don’t. Eagles win on a game winning drive after a third down pass interference call moves them into the red zone. Patrick Mahomes makes a comment about the penalty after the game. Saquon Barkley wins MVP. Usually a seahawks fan but today it’s fly eagles fly.

Will

Score: Eagles 35, Chiefs 31

Don’t have a dog in the fight, so I’ll go for the outcome that enables people to scream along to Dreams and Nightmares

