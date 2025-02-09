SwimSwam Staff Split On Who Will Win The Superbowl (SB Predictions)

Who said SwimSwam does not know ball? The SwimSwam staff is split with six staff members picking the Chiefs to win and five picking the Eagles to win.
Overall, the SwimSwam staff picked it to be a high scoring game with almost half of the predictions expecting both teams to score 30+ points. Based on the Fanduel odds, the spread has the Chiefs at -1.5 while the total points sits at O/U 48.5.
Braden
Score: Eagles 35 – Chiefs 34
An early injury will change the tide of the game, pickleball will be the second-most aired sport of the evening (in the commercials), and the Eagles win on a tush push as time expires.
Anya
Score: Chiefs 34 – Eagles 31
Rooting for the Lions…I mean the Eagles here but Mahomes and crew always know how to get it done on the final drive of the game. Also, Lamar got robbed of MVP.
Nicole
Score: Chiefs 31 – Eagles 27
Tayvoodo. What’s 13 backwards? 31.
Yanyan
Score: Chiefs 38 – Eagles 31
The Kansas City dark magic will somehow find a way again.
Laura
Score: Kendrick 10 – Drake 0
I’m here for a halftime, not a long time.
Mark
What’s that? Ah – Super Bowl? Don’t talk about Super Bowl? You kidding me? Super Bowl? It’s Week 1 of Swim conference season. But also Go Birds.
James
Score: Chiefs 31 – Eagles 27
Close game but a couple turnovers in the fourth cost the Eagles late. Also, our endzones are bigger than your endzones.
Retta
Score: Eagles 21, Chiefs 17
Just get me to next season already.
Madeline
Score: Chiefs 28, Eagles 27
“Taylor Swift”
Robert
Score: Eagles 44, Chiefs 31
As a Philadelphia fan of a certain age, I’m used to having my sporting hopes and dreams crushed, but this team is just too fun to watch when everything’s clicking, so I’m going to try out this optimism thing. (However, in a proactive safety measure, I have removed all D batteries from my house).
Calvin
Score: Eagles 28, Chiefs 24
I dislike the Chiefs, though they will probably win I hope they don’t. Eagles win on a game winning drive after a third down pass interference call moves them into the red zone. Patrick Mahomes makes a comment about the penalty after the game. Saquon Barkley wins MVP. Usually a seahawks fan but today it’s fly eagles fly.
Will
Score: Eagles 35, Chiefs 31
Don’t have a dog in the fight, so I’ll go for the outcome that enables people to scream along to Dreams and Nightmares
Summary
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Anya
|34
|31
|Braden
|34
|35
|Nicole
|31
|27
|Yanyan
|38
|31
|Laura
|–
|–
|Mark
|–
|–
|James
|31
|27
|Retta
|17
|21
|Madeline
|28
|27
|Robert
|31
|44
|Calvin
|24
|28
|Will
|31
|35
The real winner is all the friends we made along the way
Didn’t realize this was Football Footballed
No Coleman nor Mel?