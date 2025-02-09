Benson Boone: Grammy Nominee and Former Diver

After an acrobatic performance at the Grammys last weekend, fans of “Beautiful Things” singer Benson Boone discovered the singer used to be a diver.

The 22 year-old, who was up for Best New Artist last Sunday night, performed “Beautiful Things” in a medley performance with several other nominees of the same category. He did an aerial flip off a piano onto the stage in between singing lines of the chorus.

Fans did some digging and discovered that the singer dove for Monroe High School in his hometown, Monroe, Washington. He placed 6th in the 1-meter springboard event at the 2020 WIAA Boys High School State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Monroe High School on X: “Benson Boone kicks off WIAA state diving at King County Aquatic Center this morning. It’s a great day to be a Bearcat! You can follow along on https://t.co/c3IPCjgR6T to see Benson’s results. https://t.co/quWzVKqDv2” / X

Boone pivoted from diving to singing in 2021, when he auditioned for American Idol. He ultimately rejected an offer to be in the season’s final, instead choosing to focus on growing a Tik Tok platform. He amassed 1.7 million followers on the platform before the release of his debut single.

“Beautiful Things” peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went #1 in over a dozen countries. Spotify listed it as the #2 most streamed song globally in 2024 on the platform. This song, along with his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, helped him score his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The award went to midwestern popstar Chappell Roan.

Boone was not the only 2025 Grammy nominee with a background in an Olympic sport. Sza, who took home the Best R&B Song award for “Saturn,” competed in gymnastics for 13 years of her childhood. She beat Simone Biles in a friendly handstand contest leading up to the Paris Olympics.