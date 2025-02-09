State Records Fall At TISCA Championships, McCallie Boys & Baylor Girls Win Team Titles

2025 TISCA Championships

February 6-8, 2025

Knoxville, Tenn.

25 Yards (SCY)

Boys’ Recap

Four state records went down in the last four boys’ events at the 2025 TISCA State Championships, ending the meet with a bang. McCallie High School, the eventual team champions, was responsible for two of the records. The school started the party in the 200 freestyle relay as Benton Grutter (20.66), John Johnson (20.85), Collin Holgerson (19.82), and Marvin Johnson (19.42) swam 1:20.57, breaking the state record McCallie set last season at 1:21.67.

It was part of a superlative meet for Holgerson and M. Johnson. Holgerson broke the 100 breaststroke state record by a second, swimming 52.94 and erasing Daniel Chang’s 2016 record. That was his second individual victory of the meet, as he won the 200 IM on the first night in 1:46.13. M. Johnson was another double event winner for McCallie, as he defended his state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle. The Florida commit was three-hundredths from the state records he set last year in both events, clocking 19.59/43.34.

Virginia commit Blake Amlicke lit up the second evening of the 2025 TISCA State Championships, breaking the state record in the 100 backstroke. It was a record swum last year by Amlicke’s future teammate, Spencer Nicholas, who is currently in his freshman season for the Cavaliers. Amlicke clocked 46.45, breaking Nicholas’ mark by .13 seconds and his lifetime best by .17 seconds.

Baylor High School’s quartet of Ethan Grover (45.26), Jonathan Smith (45.31), Luke Waldrep (44.79), and Hayden Vicknair (44.05) rounded out the record-breaking spree with a 2:59.41 in the 400 freestyle relay. Their winning time cracked the state record by nine-hundredths, lowering the 2:59.52 mark from 2018.

McCallie defended its state title from 2024, scoring 380 points to beat Baylor by 19.5 points. The top three teams—McCallie, Baylor, and Montgomery Bell—stayed the same as last year, as Holgerson and M. Johnson led McCallie’s title defense with their two individual event wins. McCallie also won two relays. In addition to setting a state record in the 200 freestyle relay, the team kicked off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:29.96.

While McCallie dominated the sprint freestyle events, Hardin Valley’s Hayden Hall won the 200 freestyle (1:37.45) and Middle Tennessee’s Zaki Ibrahim touched first in the 500 freestyle (4:27.65). The 100 butterfly was one of the closest races of the meet, as Oak Ridge senior Andrew Chou out-touched Montgomery Bell freshman Hutch Paxton to win, 47.26 to 47.35.

Boys’ Top 10 Final Results

McCallie School — 380 Baylor School — 360.5 Montgomery Bell Academy — 167 Ensworth School — 138 Ravenwood High School — 128 Csthea Chattanooga Patriots — 125 Concord Christian School — 122.5 Hardin Valley Academy — 89 Oak Ridge High School — 85 Pope John Paul II Prep — 73

Girls’ Recap

Last year, the girls’ meet came down to the wire as Girls Preparatory Academy edged out Ravenswood by one point to win the state title. There was a shakeup at the top this year, as the Baylor High School girls’ claimed the Tennessee state title. The squad narrowly beat Ensworth, scoring 263 points to Ensworth’s 245.

Swimming in what’s soon to be her home pool, Lilly Robertson led the charge for Ensworth, sweeping the sprint freestyle events. The senior and Tennessee commit hit a lifetime best 23.08 to win the 50 freestyle, improving from the 23.30 she swam at the Winter Junior — East Championship in December. She was right on her lifetime best of 49.80 in the 100 freestyle, swimming 49.84 for her second individual title of the meet.

Robertson also factored in Ensworth’s two winning relays, helping the team win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.10 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:25.84.

Station Camp sophomore Zara Kocak was the other double-event winner on the girls’ side, touching first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. She swam lifetime bests in both events, hitting 53.48 in the 100 butterfly and 4:51.73 in the 500 freestyle.

Houston swimmers won two events. The team kicked off the championships with a win, as Eva Rottink (25.42), Taylor Cole (29.85), Samathana Riggen (26.17), and Roos Rottink (22.22) claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:43.66. Later, the Rottinks went head-to-head in the 100 backstroke, logging a 1-2 finish with R. Rottink earning the win in 53.45.

Elizabeth Helmer (200 freestyle, 1:49.31), Ellie Stanley (200 IM, 2:00.44), and Bryce Winzenread (100 breaststroke, 1:01.47) won the other individual events on offer.

Girls’ Top 10 Final Results