Millfield’s Euan Dale Appointed Aquatics GB Performance Pathway Lead

With the departure of Kevin Renshaw, former Aquatics GB Performance Pathway and Distance Lead for swimming, Aquatics GB has announced that Euan Dale is the new Performance Pathway Lead-Swimming. Dale will take over in April of this year.

Currently the Director of Swimming at Millfield, Dale will work closely with Aquatics GB Swimming Head Coach Steven Tigg on developing talent to keep Great Britain in the medal mix at top international competitions.

An Olympic swimmer himself at the 2008 Games in Beijing, Dale was part of the Olympic coaching staff at the Tokyo 2020 Games. That year Great Britain earned its best-ever medal haul.

Speaking on his appointment, Dale said, “I am thrilled to join Aquatics GB as the Performance Pathway Lead for Swimming. The progress made in our pathway programmes to date has set a strong foundation, and I am excited about driving its future success.