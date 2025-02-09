Millfield’s Euan Dale Appointed Aquatics GB Performance Pathway Lead

“With swimming’s stellar profile, I see an incredible opportunity to inspire and shape the hearts and minds of our talented athletes, steering them to achievements on the international stage. My love for sport drives me to ensure each athlete stretches the limits of their potential. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a prestigious organisation.”
Tigg stated, “It is great that we have been able to appoint Euan to such a crucial position as we begin the next Olympic cycle towards LA.
“His depth of experience in coaching and talent identification bodes well for bringing through the British swimming stars of future Olympic, World Championship and European Championship campaigns, and his input will be valuable in helping us to continually improve as a swimming programme.”
According to Aquatics GB, Dale will also work in tandem with Performance Pathway Coach Nathan Hilton to provide the best platform for athlete development and progression – while Hilton will continue to lead the marathon swimming program.
