Millfield’s Euan Dale Appointed Aquatics GB Performance Pathway Lead

by Retta Race

February 09th, 2025 Britain, International, News

With the departure of Kevin Renshaw, former Aquatics GB Performance Pathway and Distance Lead for swimming, Aquatics GB has announced that Euan Dale is the new Performance Pathway Lead-Swimming. Dale will take over in April of this year.

Currently the Director of Swimming at Millfield, Dale will work closely with Aquatics GB Swimming Head Coach Steven Tigg on developing talent to keep Great Britain in the medal mix at top international competitions.

An Olympic swimmer himself at the 2008 Games in Beijing, Dale was part of the Olympic coaching staff at the Tokyo 2020 Games. That year Great Britain earned its best-ever medal haul.

Speaking on his appointment, Dale said, “I am thrilled to join Aquatics GB as the Performance Pathway Lead for Swimming. The progress made in our pathway programmes to date has set a strong foundation, and I am excited about driving its future success.

“With swimming’s stellar profile, I see an incredible opportunity to inspire and shape the hearts and minds of our talented athletes, steering them to achievements on the international stage. My love for sport drives me to ensure each athlete stretches the limits of their potential. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a prestigious organisation.”

Tigg stated, “It is great that we have been able to appoint Euan to such a crucial position as we begin the next Olympic cycle towards LA.

“His depth of experience in coaching and talent identification bodes well for bringing through the British swimming stars of future Olympic, World Championship and European Championship campaigns, and his input will be valuable in helping us to continually improve as a swimming programme.”

According to Aquatics GB, Dale will also work in tandem with Performance Pathway Coach Nathan Hilton to provide the best platform for athlete development and progression – while Hilton will continue to lead the marathon swimming program.

Quotes courtesy of Aquatics GB.

