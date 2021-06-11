Russian Olympic Training Camp Relocated From Osaka To Vladivostok

State-run Russian media site TASS has reported that the Russian Olympic swim team will be conducting the first stage of their pre-Tokyo training camp in Lake Krugloye before heading to Vladivostok for the second portion.

The team was originally planning on completing the second half of the camp in Osaka, Japan. That would place them in the country where the Games will be held a few weeks ahead of the first swimming session on July 24.

Vladivostok is Russia’s largest port city on the Pacific Coast of the country with a population of over 600,000. The city is about an 8-and-a-half hour flight from Moscow, but is only about a two hour and 15 minute flight to Tokyo. Vladivostok is +1 hour time zone versus Tokyo, and is only slightly west of Tokyo on latitude.

Russia previously camped there before the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, which is also very close.

Head coach of the team Sergei Chepik explained that despite the original plan to train in Osaka, “the training camp will take place before we leave for Vladivostok on July 6. All athletes, including the leaders, are in perfect order.”

The reason for the change of plans seems to be a lack of communication from Osaka regarding the conditions of the camp.

“We are waiting for how the situation will develop. While we are waiting for clear answers from Osaka on the conditions, but they are still silent. the decision to stay in Vladivostok until the end” said Chepik. “If Osaka nevertheless proposes conditions that will suit us, then we will accept them. But 99% that we will stay in Vladivostok since the Japanese are still silent.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several Japanese cities and towns have canceled foreign training camps.

The first stage of the camp began on June 10, 2021, which gives the team roughly a month at Lake Krugloye before they head to Vladivostok.

Chepik added that it is likely that the U.S.-based Vlad Morozov will likely not participate in either portion of the camp and will likely join the team in Tokyo. He also said that they have yet to hear from Yuliya Efimova regarding her plans and they aren’t sure whether she will join the camp in Vladivostok or if she will, like Morozov, meet the team in Tokyo. Efimova is normally based in the U.S., but has been training in Europe amid the ongoing Mare Nostrum series.

With the recent addition of Grigory Tarasevich in the men’s 200 backstroke, the most recent version of the 2021 Russian Olympic squad includes the following names:

Men

Athlete Event Ilya Borodin 200 m individual medley 400 m individual medley Anton Chupkov 100 m breaststroke 200 m breaststroke Ilya Druzhinin 800 m freestyle Ivan Girev 200 m freestyle Kliment Kolesnikov 50 m freestyle 100 m freestyle 100 m backstroke Aleksandr Kudashev 200 m butterfly Martin Malyutin 200 m freestyle 400 m freestyle Kirill Martynychev 1500 m freestyle Andrey Minakov 100 m freestyle 100 m butterfly Vladimir Morozov 50 m freestyle Kirill Prigoda 100 m breaststroke 200 m breaststroke Evgeny Rylov 100 m backstroke 200 m backstroke Maxim Stupin 400 m individual medley Grigory Tarasevich 200 m backstroke Mikhail Vekovishchev 100 m butterfly Aleksandr Yegorov 400 m freestyle 800 m freestyle 1500 m freestyle Andrey Zhilkin 200 m individual medley Vladislav Grinev

Kliment Kolesnikov

Andrey Minakov

Vladimir Morozov 4 × 100 m freestyle relay Ivan Girev

Martin Malyutin

Aleksandr Krasnykh

Alexander Shchegolev 4 × 200 m freestyle relay Kliment Kolesnikov

Andrey Minakov

Kirill Prigoda

Evgeny Rylov 4 × 100 m medley relay