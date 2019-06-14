Rule/Stadden Aim for Top Spots, Bilquist Scratches out of Day 3 Clovis Finals

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

In efforts to earn their first win of the PSS stop, Remedy Rule and Isabelle Stadden have slimmed down their evening finals swims. Rule dropped the 50 free, where she B-finalled, and will focus on her 4th spot in the 400 free and #2 spot in the 200 fly. Meanwhile, Stadden will solely focus on the 100 back, where she is seeded second, after placing 17th in the 50 free.

This morning, Rule swam a 4:19.63 in the 400 free, a second behind 14-year-old Claire Tuggle (4:18.40). The remaining top two are fellow Texas Longhorn Evie Pfeifer (4:17.35) and 18-year-old Erica Sullivan (4:12.95). The 400 free is the last event of the program, spacing out both her finals swims.

Rule’s best chance at notching the top spot will be in the 200 fly, which is the first event of the evening. Rule finished second in a 2:14.24, a second behind top seeded Longhorn Lauren Case (2:13.16). But right behind her feet are Canadian Emily Overholt (2:14.34) and Kelsi Dahlia (2:15.55).

For 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden, she has another chance at taking a backstroke win and fending off Ali DeLoof. This morning, Stadden cruised to second with a 1:01.35. Her PSS best is a 1:00.26 from Bloomington. DeLoof finished 4/100 faster with a 1:01.31. Her own PSS best came from Des Moines, where she popped a 1:00.10. Her most recent swim at the Speedo Challenge was a 1:00.99.

Opting out of finals tonight is Amy Bilquist, who placed 9th in the 50 free. Her morning swim of 26.06 was two-tenths off her 25.83 from a few weeks ago. Last summer, her season best came from the Santa Clara PSS where she swam a 25.46. Yesterday, Bilquist finished second in the 50 back with a 28.44, remaining in the top 10 American times this year.

